Ashley Resch Sizzles In Skimpy Black Lingerie: ‘Like A Work Of Art’

Ashley Resch shared a series of gorgeous, artistic photos of herself that left her Instagram followers happy and wanting more on Monday.

The heavily tattooed model posed in front of large windows that let in plenty of bright natural light. The trees outside featured gorgeous leaves. She kneeled on a blue, cream, and burgundy striped couch that featured several loose cushions. In the first shot, Ashley looked back over her shoulder, and the camera shot her from the side. In the second, she faced the back of the devan and had her back arched with her hands holding onto her golden curly hair. Her poses emphasized her voluptuous backside, taut midsection, and generous cleavage.

In both pictures, Ashley wore a sexy lacy tedding that had several straps that crossed her toned back. The skimpy outfit revealed a large part of the model’s extensive tattoo on the hip closest to the camera, and it also showed a bit of the ink on her other arm and thigh. The lace across the top helped protect her modesty. Her full lips and eyes popped in the first image of the series, and the second photo revealed her strong profile. Ashley’s fingernails had a long, light-colored manicure.

Ashley credited Mike “Ohrangu” Tang as the photographer for the series, and she noted that they were like like artwork. Her followers seemed to agree with the sentiment, and more than 4,900 hit the “like” button in just a few minutes. Nearly 100 Instagrammers also left a message for the model.

“Golden figure. Thank you for creating her, God. Ashley, you are a masterpiece of God. Beautiful,” replied one fan who also left several red heart eye emoji.

“You are a beautiful sensuous work of art—perfect hair, body, feet, and style. You are a 10/10,” a second devotee gushed.

“Wow, goddess, you dazzle with so much beauty, you are definitely a majestic work of art,” wrote a third fan, including the peach emoji along with a flame and several stars.

“You are so perfect and very gorgeous. The dream girl. The delicate flower. A true work of art. Respect,” a fourth devotee replied along with three high-five emoji.

