‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Weekly Spoilers: A Shocking Return & Wedding News

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for the week of August 3 sees Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye) and Brooke Logan (Katherine Kelly Lang) getting back together, Katie Logan (Heather Tom) lashing out, and the return of Shauna Fulton (Denise Richards), per Soaps.

Monday, August 3 – Healing & Forgiveness

Dr. Finnegan (Tanner Novlan) has some bad news for his patient, Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood). He tells her that the x-rays show that she will take weeks to heal.

Also in hospital, Sally Spectra (Courtney Hope) will beg Wyatt Spencer (Darin Brooks) for forgiveness. She tells him to hold on to the good memories of them together, and not to remember her as an evil person.

Tuesday, August 4 – Lies Are Exposed

Wyatt and Florence Fulton (Katrina Bowden) update Katie Logan (Heather Tom) on Sally’s status. The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers hint that they tell Katie that Sally just used her as a pawn in her scheme to get Wyatt back. Sally and Dr. Penny Escobar (Monica Ruiz) were in cahoots and staged a performance to let Katie think that the redhead was dying.

Liam Spencer (Scott Clifton), Hope Logan (Annika Noelle), and Beth Spencer (Madeline Valdez and River Davidson) are excited that Steffy is going to be discharged from hospital. They organize a welcome home party for her.

Wednesday, August 5 – Katie Blasts Sally

A furious Katie will make a beeline for the designer who played her for a fool. The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers tease that she will blast Sally for lying to her about supposedly having a terminal illness.

The soap opera spoilers hint that Sally won’t have any defense and will need to hear Katie out. As she told Wyatt, she’s sorry about the pain that she has caused.

Cliff Lipson / CBS

Thursday, August 6 – Las Vegas Memories

After reuniting with Brooke, Ridge will start to have flashbacks to his time in Vegas. He will start to remember his final night in the city with Shauna Fulton (Denise Richards).

Friday, August 7 – Shocking News

Shauna will return to Los Angeles after spending some time in her hometown. She will blow Ridge’s mind with her news.

The Bold and the Beautiful fans will remember that the dressmaker and Shauna painted the town red on their last night together. Ridge was extremely drunk and enjoying his freedom without Brooke by his side. Somehow the two ended up in front of a wedding chapel and they shared a kiss.

Shauna will reveal that she and Ridge got married, according to the latest The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers.