Australian Model Madi Edwards Flaunts Bombshell Body During Beachside Picnic

Madi Edwards enjoyed a picnic at the beach in the most recent photo added to her smoking-hot feed. The image was shared on her page on Monday afternoon and captured Madi in a sexy, two-piece set.

The photo showed the model enjoying a day at the beach while a geotag in the upload indicated that she was in Los Angeles, California. Madi was situated on a knit blanket that boasted different hues of white and gray. A bright blue sky and the sun was shining overhead, and a few homes and palm trees could be seen at Madi’s back. A chic, white umbrella with dots shielded the model from the sun, and she had a pair of sneakers and a bag on top of a wicker picnic basket. On the blanket in front of her were two beverages and a bag of lemons. Madi looked into the camera with a big smile on her face and struck a casual pose with both hands on her knees.

The model’s day at the beach called for a sexy and chic outfit from Fashion Nova. On her upper half, she rocked a knit shirt with vertical stripes. The piece had short sleeves that allowed her to show off her bronzed arms while the bottom was cropped and teased a glimpse of her toned tummy. Its crew neckline covered Madi’s collar, which was jewelry-free.

The bottom of her outfit was a perfect match and boasted the same white fabric as its top. Madi opted for a pair of tiny, knit shorts that rode high on her midsection and accentuated her small waist. The shorts had tight leg holes that were worn high on her thighs and allowed Madi to show off her bronzed stems in their entirety. Madi went barefoot for the photo op, keeping her look casual.

She styled her platinum blond locks with a middle part, and her hair spilled over her shoulders and back. In the caption of the post, she told her fans that picnics are her favorite and asked them to chime in with their ideal date. The upload has amassed over 10,000 likes and 70-plus comments.

“Such a gorgeous woman,” one follower commented with the addition of a flame and heart emoji.

“STUNNING! We are open for collab. Let us send you free jewelry pieces to feature. I think you’re perfect fit for our brand. If you’re interested, don’t hesitate to DM me and let’s make it happen!” an online boutique wrote.

“Beautiful mad, happy Sunday,” a third follower chimed in.

“Omg I love you,” one more exclaimed.