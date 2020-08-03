Brennah Black Flashes Booty & Sideboob In A White Bikini: ‘So Much Internet So Little Time’

Brennah Black went scantily clad in her latest Instagram upload on Monday morning. The model showed some skin while revealing in the caption of the post that there was so much internet, yet so little time.

In the sexy photo, Brennah looked hotter than ever as she sported a skimpy white bikini. The tiny top featured daring cutouts that flaunted her sideboob, as well as thin straps that allowed fans to get a peek at her toned arms and shoulders.

The matching thong bottoms wrapped snugly around her tiny waist and were cut high on her curvy hips as they put her round booty in the spotlight. Her flat tummy and long, lean legs were also on full display in the snap. She accessorized the style with a pair of Nike socks and some sneakers.

Brennah posed with her backside towards the camera. She had one foot in front of the other as she walked along the sandy beach. She arched her back and looked over her shoulder with a steamy expression on her face. In the background, some green foliage was visible.

She wore her long, blond hair parted down the center. She styled the golden locks in loose strands that cascaded down her back and brushed lightly over her shoulder.

Brennah has amassed more than 588,000 followers on the social media platform. Many of those fans didn’t hesitate when it came to sharing their appreciation for the post by clicking the like button more than 11,000 times within the first 11 hours after it was uploaded to her feed. Her supporters also flooded the comments section to leave over 430 remarks on the pic during that time.

“You look absolutely beautiful,” one follower gushed.

“So much Brennah is so much wonderful thing for me. Love you,” declared another.

“Sheesh take it easy with your beauty,” a third social media user wrote.

“This is fire sweet heart,” a fourth comment read.

The model’s supporters have grown accustomed to seeing her sport sexy ensembles in her photos. She’s often seen rocking racy bathing suits, scanty lingerie, and tiny tops online.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Brennah recently got the pulses of her followers racing when she showed off her bronzed skin and fit figure in a skimpy white string bikini with a tan sunhat and a white scarf. That post also seemed to be a popular one among fans. It’s raked in more than 7,600 likes and over 270 comments to date.