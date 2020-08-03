Nastia Liukin Sizzles In Zebra-Patterned Bathing Suit & Teases She’s ‘Feeling Blessed, Never Stressed’

Nastia Liukin showed off her svelte figure in a daring bathing suit in a new snapshot on Sunday. She quoted some song lyrics in her caption and teased that she was in a pretty great place at the moment.

The Olympian shared the selfie over the weekend and quoted some lyrics from the Surfaces song “Sunday Best.” The words she shared appeared to signal that she was embracing her day with a positive mindset and it certainly has seemed that she’s been in a pretty good place mentally and physically these days.

The selfie showed Nastia wearing a swimsuit from model Devin Windsor’s fashion line. The unique “Cora” one-piece was fairly revealing with a deep V-neck and side cutouts. The gymnast chose the zebra pattern in this case and the low floating belt at her hips beautifully accentuated both her curves and sass.

Nastia posed in her minimalist bedroom for this snapshot. She pilled some of her blond tresses atop her head, leaving her newly-cut bangs and shoulder-length locks loose to gently frame her face.

“Your body is so insane!” one fan commented.

More than 15,000 of Nastia’s Instagram followers liked her post over the course of about 20 hours. In addition, dozens of commenters noted she looked astounding.

At least one person suggested that there was one strategy that could have perhaps made this photo even more amazing, which would have been for Nastia to have her adorable puppy Harley on her bed in the background. Despite that, this bold bathing suit look was a clear winner.

“The suit the HAIR! The song!! Have a great Sunday!” a fan wrote.

“Very beautiful very amazing,” another supporter praised.

The past few months have been all about change for Nastia. She left Los Angeles and moved back home to Dallas, and she’s been slowly organizing and decorating her new home. She revealed the addition of Harley just a few days ago and all of this seemingly came after a quiet split from her former California beau.

This weekend selfie seemed to signal that Nastia is not only looking physically stunning these days, as is essentially always the case, but that she’s also feeling strong mentally too. She frequently shows off her gymnast’s lean physique in bold bathing suits, but her 1 million fans never tire of seeing looks like these.

“Right on Sister You Look Marvelous My Lady,” someone declared.

The sassy vibe Nastia displayed in this weekend upload seemed to give everybody a smile and the swimsuit appeared to get rave reviews too.