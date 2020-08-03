Kourtney Kardashian, 41, Flaunts Bombshell Body In Yellow Bikini

Kourtney Kardashian wowed her 98.3 million fans with a sizzling new, multi-photo update. The post was added to her page on Monday morning and comprised several images that gave a sneak peek into her weekend.

The first photo in the set showed a beach that was lined with blue and white umbrellas. A tag in the update indicated that the images were taken in Santa Barbara, California. The second image in the set captured Kardashian posed on the balcony that overlooked the ocean. The balcony was white, and the planks were made of light wood. She casually leaned back against the structure and placed both elbows on the top of it. Kourtney tilted her head slightly to the side and pursed her lips for the camera.

The 41-year-old opted for a vibrant yellow bikini that flaunted her bombshell curves. The top of the swimsuit had tiny cups that were spaced far apart and showed off a hint of cleavage in addition to her bare collar. The bikini had a thick strap in the middle of her bust and was tight on her chest. The bottom of the bikini was just as hot, and the front rode low on her navel, allowing the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star to show off her trim abs. The sides were high on her hips and flaunted her killer legs as the reality star went barefoot for the look.

Kourtney covered up with a white jacket that was loose on her tiny frame. The bottom of the piece hit near her hips, drawing further attention to her fit midsection. Kourtney styled her long, dark locks with a middle part, and her hair tumbled over her shoulders and back. She shielded her eyes from the fun with a pair of round sunglasses with black lenses.

The next few images showed different glimpses into Kourtney’s weekend, including one photo of a book, lemon, and a disposable camera laid out on a striped towel. Another striking image in the deck captured four empty chairs huddled around a bonfire. Since the post was shared on Kourtney’s page, her fans have been far from shy about showing their love. More than 412,000 have double-tapped the update while 1,500-plus left comments.

“WOAH KOURT YOUR BOD,” one Instagrammer exclaimed, followed by a trail of flame emoji.

“This post literally just made my day better,” a second social media user chimed in.

“Dang girl! Look at that body! Looks like you had a fabulous weekend,” another social media user added with the addition of a few red hearts.