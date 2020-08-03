Laura Marie Exposes Her Underboob In A Racy Knit Sweater & Beige Panties

Laura Marie left little to the imagination as she rocked a barely there ensemble in her most recent Instagram pic on Sunday. The model flashed her flawless figure as she revealed in the caption of the post that she was lounging around for the day.

In the racy pic, Laura looked like a total smokeshow as she sported a tan knitted sweater that buttoned down the front. The garment featured loose sleeves that covered her arms and shoulders completely, and was cropped enough to flaunt her underboob.

She teamed the top with a pair of beige panties that fit tightly around her petite waist and rested high on her curvy hips as they accentuated her flat tummy and rock-hard abs. Fans also got a peek at her long, lean legs and round booty in the lingerie. She accessorized the style with a pair of large gold hoop earrings and a bellybutton ring.

Laura posed in front of a gray couch with her body turned to the side. She pushed her hip out and bent one knee as she arched her back slightly. She also ran her fingers through her hair and arched her back slightly while wearing a sultry expression on her face. In the background of the shot, a kitchen table and microwave were visible.

She had her long, dark hair parted down the middle. She styled the brunette locks in sleek, straight strands that fell down her back. She used her hands to push her bangs away from her forehead.

Laura’s over 1.4 million followers seemed to fall in love with the post. The photo garnered more than 12,000 likes in just under 24 hours after it was shared to her feed. Her admirers also swarmed the comments section to leave over 230 messages during that time.

“You look stunning,” one follower gushed.

“Such of beautiful girl,” another wrote.

“You are so perfect and wonderful,” a third comment read.

“You’re way sexier than ever,” a fourth social media user gushed.

The model doesn’t appear to be shy when it comes to rocking racy outfits in her online pics. She’s been known to sport sexy bathing suits, scanty lingerie, and plunging tops in her posts.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Laura recently dropped the jaws of her followers when she got soaking wet in a minuscule black bikini while hanging by the pool on a sunny day. That upload also proved to be a popular one. To date, it’s reeled in more than 13,000 likes and over 190 comments.