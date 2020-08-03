Victoria Villarroel Looks Smoking Hot In Blue Swirl String Bikini

Victoria Villarroel showed off her bikini body on Instagram recently, and her followers appeared to love her sexy, pool ready look.

In the shot, Victoria took an old school selfie with her phone, which had a case that matched her two-piece, mostly obscuring her face. The model sat on her knees with her legs slightly open atop a neutral rug in front of a gray marbled coffee table, and a puffy white couch. On the wall hung an intricate piece of art across three panels.

Victoria wore a blue bikini top with a swirled pattern that featured two triangles connected by a string that tied around her ribcage, and another went around her neck. The top showcased her ample chest, leaving plenty of cleavage revealed. The matching bottoms dipped low, showing off her flat stomach and tied high on her hips, emphasizing her nipped-in waist. She accessorized with large gold earrings that seemed to look like fish, multiple layered gold chains around her neck, and a gold bracelet on her wrist. Her fingernails appeared to have a light manicure. The brunette beauty had her hair parted on the side and pulled back in some manner with a few pieces sticking out of the top of her head.

Kylie Jenner’s assistant kept her caption simple, and her followers shared the love with her on the popular social media platform. Over 145,000 hit the “like” button, and at least 460 also took the time to leave a positive reply for Victoria. Many used the heart and flame emoji to indicate that they loved the hot look.

“Girl, I’m obsessed with your body. It’s goals for me,” gushed one fan who included a row of flames.

“Victoria, hi diva. How are you? Can I send you a gift card? It truly doesn’t get any hotter than you?” another follower wondered.

“Omg, you’re killing me here—$180 for triangles of material and string. You look hot, though,” noted a third devotee who also left three blue heart emoji.

“Why does it look like she is wearing a mask instead of a thong lmao,” a fourth Instagrammer teased referencing masks that many people wear to help prevent the spread of COVID-19 amidst the pandemic.

The model is no stranger to showing off her favorite swimwear. The Inquisitr reported that she’s spent a lot of time in a two-piece this summer, keeping her followers on the popular social media platform engaged by showing off her various bikinis.