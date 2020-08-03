Corinna Kopf Flaunts Incredible Curves In Figure-Hugging Partially Unzipped Top

On Sunday, August 2, social media sensation Corinna Kopf started off the workweek by uploading a tantalizing Instagram post for her 4.5 million followers to enjoy.

The photos showed the 23-year-old standing in a dimly lit bathroom. A sizable shower with a glass door and toiletries on a counter can be seen in the background.

The YouTuber, who has 1.73 million subscribers, sizzled in a white figure-hugging long-sleeved top. The partially unzipped garment showcased her incredible curves, much to the delight of her audience. Corinna kept the look relatively simple and only accessorized with a pearl choker necklace.

The first image consisted of a close-up shot that focused on her face and upper body. Corinna struck a powerful pose by placing both of her hands on her waist. She tilted her head and gave the photographer a sultry look by raising her eyebrows and parting her full lips. The model moved closer to the camera for the following photo. She altered her position by moving her head, while still looking at the camera lens with her mouth slightly open.

For the casual photoshoot, the Twitch streamer styled her long locks in half pigtails with loose pieces framing her gorgeous face.

In the caption, Corinna insinuated that she was unhappy about not being in a relationship.

Quite a few of her admirers were quick to state that they were interested in dating her in the comments section.

“I could change that!!!!” wrote a fan.

“We can date if [you] want,” offered a different devotee, along with a ring emoji.

Many of her followers also took the time to shower her with compliments. While some simply used a trail of emoji to express their admiration for the model, others were more vocal in their praise.

“Literally the hottest girl I’ve ever seen,” said one commenter.

“You’re so pretty [C]orinna!!!” remarked another Instagram user.

The post appeared to be a fan favorite as it soon racked up more than 740,000 likes.

As fans are aware, Corinna is not shy when it comes to showing off her fantastic figure on social media. In fact, a majority of her Instagram posts consist of her in revealing ensembles that leave little to the imagination. Last month, she uploaded a picture, in which she wore a red lace bra and matching underwear while sitting on a dining room table. That provocative post has received more than 1 million likes and 5,000 comments since it was shared.