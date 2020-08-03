Gwen Singer Flaunts Her Ample Assets In A Sexy Black Bikini On Instagram

Gwen Singer let it all hang out in a latest Instagram upload on Sunday. The model flaunted her ample assets as she rocked a skimpy outfit while serving up some steamy looks for the camera.

In the sexy snaps, Gwen looked smoking hot as she sported a black bikini with a floral print. The tiny top tied behind her neck and in the front. It also boasted thin spaghetti straps that showed off her toned arms and shoulders.

The matching thong bikini bottoms rested high on her curvy hips and fit snugly around her tiny waist while accentuating her round booty and long, lean legs in the process. The garment put the spotlight on her flat tummy and killer abs as well. She accessorized the style with a ring on her finger and a gold bracelet around her wrist.

In the first photo, Gwen stood outdoors with her hip pushed out and her hands on her head. The second shot featured her with one hand behind her head as she looked away from the camera with a flirty smile on her face.

The third pic showcased Gwen’s backside as she tugged at her bottoms and looked over her shoulder. In the final snap, she arched her back and tilted her head towards the sky as she soaked up the sun. In the background, some green foliage and a light blue sky could be seen.

She wore her dark hair parted to the side. She styled the long locks in tight curls that were pulled up behind her.

Gwen’s over 1.2 million followers went wild for the snap, clicking the like button more than 21,000 times in less than 24 hours after it was published to her feed. Fans also hit up the comments section to leave over 400 messages during that time.

“A literal goddess,” one follower wrote.

“Like, when I saw you for the first time…. I instantly fell in love with you…. From the very first sight,” another stated.

“So perfect she is that I wanna cry knowing she will never be mine!” a third social media user gushed.

“Simply breathtaking,” a fourth person commented.

The model is no stranger to showing off her enviable curves in her online pics. She’s often seen rocking racy bathing suits, scanty lingerie, and tight dresses in her uploads.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Gwen recently delighted her followers when she posed in yellow thong bikini bottoms and an open striped shirt. To date, that post has earned more than 21,000 likes and over 350 comments.