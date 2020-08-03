‘Big Brother: All-Stars’ House Tour Features Nods To Past Legendary Players In Kitchen & Bedrooms

Julie Chen gave fans a sneak peek at the 'Bi Brother 22' house.

Big Brother fans are thrilled by the long-overdue house tour ahead of the upcoming all-stars season. After host Julie Chen Moonves teased that the all-star cast will include past winners and runner-ups, photos of the houseguests’ bedrooms were posted to the CBS reality show’s official Instagram account, and videos of the bedrooms and kitchen also popped up online.

The first bedroom in the first-ever BB:All-Stars “loft” features a “Comic Book” theme with colorful decor and caricatures of past Big Brother players who may or may not be in the house this summer. The showcase of the houseguests’ “superheroes” side is illustrated with back issues of the popular BB Comics game

In comments to the Instagram post, seen below, several veteran Big Brother stars reacted to the bedroom pics and the caricatures on the walls.

“Wait is that [BB21’s Christy Murphy] in the pink?!?” wrote BB21’s Tommy Bracco.

“Immediately zooms in to see if any of the drawings are me,” added Holly Allen.

“[SWAGGY C Williams]!! We’re next to each other!!” added Angela Rummans.

“Can someone please tell me if that’s me or [Jessica Graf Nickson]?” asked Natalie Negrotti.

“If Paul is on this season I’m not watching,” chimed in two-time Big Brother runner-up Paul Abrahamian.

And Big Brother 16’s Zach Rance simply wrote “Team Cody,” in reference to rumored returnee Cody Calafiore.

A teaser posted by the CBS reality show, which can be seen below, shows that the second room is more neutral, with gray bedding and lit-up housekeys on the walls. More than 40 framed housekeys adorn the walls. A third area sleeping is loaded with 45 cameras and more than 100 photos from the first 21 Big Brother games.

In addition to the sneak peek of the bedrooms, Julie gave a tour of the kitchen to Us Weekly in an Instagram video that can be seen below. In the clip, a splattered-paint street mural of past winners is displayed on the walls as homage is paid to some of the biggest all-star players from the first 20 years of Big Brother.

On the wall by the refrigerator, Dan Gheesling (BB10 winner) and his iconic “funeral” is referenced in block letters, as is S16 winner Derrick Levasseur and the word “undercover.” Gheesling and Levasseur are considered to be two of the greatest Big Brother players of all time and were both highly rumored to be part of the all-stars cast. They have both since denied that they are returning for another shot at the $500,000 grand prize.

In addition, a depiction of veteran player Danielle Reyes and her “diary room devil horns” can be seen, while Big Brother legend Will Kirby, is featured as the “puppet master.” Two-time player Rachel Reilly’s “grab a life vest” warning for “floaters” on her seasons is also referenced on the kitchen wall. A series of colorful spray paint can artwork lining the hallway was created by an artist in Croatia.

Photos and a video of the Big Brother living room were also posted by Parade. Star shapes depicting this season’s star-power dominate the space. There is also a display of 1,152 colorful illuminated pegs, a la the classic childhood game Lite-Brite as well as “high-end furniture,” a pick-up sticks sculpture, and the obligatory chess set.