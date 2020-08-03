‘The Bachelorette’ Spoilers & Rumors About Clare Crawley Quitting Show Escalate After Telling Twitter Action

While no official statements have been made yet about the situation, The Bachelorette rumors that Clare Crawley quit filming her season may have just been confirmed, to an extent. A post that she “liked” on Twitter at some point on Sunday signaled that she had access to her phone or the Internet again. As franchise fans know, this is something that isn’t standard procedure while actively taping.

Over the weekend, chaos erupted among The Bachelorette fandom when some stunning teasers started to swirl. The rumors were that The Bachelorette star had fallen hard for her first impression rose recipient and insisted that she was in love. As a result, she reportedly refused to keep filming.

In response, spoilers suggest, production brought in Tayshia Adams. She is believed to have been quarantining at the La Quinta Resort in California for the past week or so with the plan being to have her take over as The Bachelorette. The shift between the ladies was believed to be happening over the weekend if the buzz was true.

According to ET Online, a subtle social media action emerged that would seem to lend credence to these The Bachelorette spoilers. The media outlet shared a screenshot showing that Clare liked someone else’s Twitter post on Sunday.

The tweet in question was a reply where someone suggested that many The Bachelorette fans would surely be happy to have Tayshia handing out roses. The original post referenced the rumors about this supposed huge twist. Screenshots were captured that showed that the reply was liked by Clare’s Twitter page, although it doesn’t appear to still be there.

The fact that screenshots show that had happened, and seemingly subsequently deleted, certainly seems telling. Not only does it suggest that The Bachelorette star had her phone back, but it also seemed to reinforce that the rumored replacement may well be stepping in.

Over the weekend, blogger Reality Steve did an Instagram live and noted that he believed ABC would make an announcement about all of this soon. They may be keeping numerous developments under wraps given the current isolation of everybody, but this is a big deal that won’t be able to be kept a secret for long.

There is a lot a speculation right now, and not necessarily much that is known for certain. One theory that seems to be picking up steam is that perhaps The Bachelorette in question had been in contact with her rumored beau, Dale Moss, during the months that taping was on hold. If that’s the case, it might explain why she seemed so certain less than two weeks into filming that she had found her guy.

This social media “like” certainly doesn’t do anything to quell the talk that this is happening.

If all of this speculation is accurate, it will certainly make for a wild run this fall of The Bachelorette. Spoilers should emerge soon to pinpoint what’s really going on here and fans are anxious for answers.