Ashanti Slays A Leather Versace Crop Top & Skintight Leggings Ensemble

Ashanti took to Instagram to update fans with a couple of new photos of herself. The singer is no stranger to showing off her outfits via the social media platform and didn’t disappoint with her most recent upload.

The “Rock Wit U (Awww Baby)” hitmaker stunned in a sleeveless black leather Versace crop top that featured the designer’s name on the front in white capital letters. Ashanti displayed her arms and paired the ensemble with high-waisted skintight leggings from the same brand. The garment was covered in one of Versace’s iconic gold prints and looked very eye-catching on the entertainer. She rocked long acrylic nails and accessorized with a number of sparkly bracelets, large hoop earrings, rings, and a white handbag with studs embroidered all over. Ashanti styled her long dark wavy hair down with a middle part for the occasion.

The Grammy Award-winner treated followers to two images within one upload.

In the first shot, she was snapped outdoors during what appeared to be the evening due to the dark lighting. Ashanti held her bag beside her and crossed her legs over. She looked directly at the camera lens with a fierce expression and her mouth slightly parted.

In the next slide, Ashanti posed side-on and sported an over-the-shoulder pose. She struck a pouty expression and showed off her curves.

Ashanti’s post proved to be instantly popular with her 5.6 million followers, racking up more than 51,000 likes and over 720 comments.

“If I am not slaying like this in my almost 40s then I will be very disappointed,” one user wrote, adding numerous heart-eyes emoji.

“@ashanti you are the most beautiful woman I’ve ever seen! I love all of your music,” another person shared.

“Yes, and you steal the spotlight every time!!! Such an amazingly gorgeous woman!!! Can’t wait to meet you,” remarked a third fan.

“So fine, I’d love to be in your presence,” a fourth admirer commented.

Impressing her loyal social media audience with her choice of fashion is nothing new for Ashanti. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she honored the 17th anniversary of her second studio album, Chapter II, with a throwback pic taken from the same era. Ashanti wowed in a skimpy zebra-print dress that was cut out across the front. The item of clothing was semi-sheer and was accessorized with a ring and a couple of bracelets. The 39-year-old posed on her knees on a sandy beach with her legs parted in front of the sea and a light blue sky.