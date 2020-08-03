‘State Of Play’ For PlayStation To Take Place August 6, But Won’t Have Preorders, Or Dates

Sony is holding a “State of Play” event on August 6 but PlayStation fans apparently need to temper their enthusiasm. In a post on the company’s official website, organizers did not detail what would be shown off, but they did shed some light on what won’t be on display.

The focus of this State of Play will focus on PS4 and PSVR titles more than anything else. Sony said there will also be some PlayStation 5 updates, but it won’t be anywhere close to the centerpiece of the showcase. That means most of what viewers who tune in on Thursday afternoon will see will be talking about the current generation console and technology.

The company also made it very clear the event isn’t going to center on first-party titles. All of these details put together would seem to indicate fans won’t be getting any new title announcements at the State of Play, unless they’re talking about Virtual Reality games coming to the platform. News about that technology has been few and far between in general, though a recent report from Newsweek did indicate PSVR will work on the PS5, thanks to an adapter that is said will be offered for free when the next generation gaming console releases this fall.

Tomohiro Ohsumi / Getty Images

The post said it wanted to be “super clear” that the State of Play will not include updates about hardware, preorders, or dates. Sony went out of its way to make sure gamers didn’t think there was any chance they would learn the exact day when they can finally buy the PS5. They were also clear no mention of price is going to come up.

It’s possible the company felt it needed to detail what won’t be on display because of rumors that started gaining steam over the weekend. Industry analysts have said they expect August to be the month when both the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X get their release dates, prices, and preorder information.

It’s possible the firm decided an announcement of the State of Play coming on the heels of those rumors would have people expecting big news on the next-gen devices.

While specifics on what is going to be shown were slim, the post did say the August 6 State of Play would run for a little over 40 minutes and will feature gameplay footage and gameplay updates. The release also mentioned most of the titles shown off would come from the “broader ecosystem” of offerings on Virtual Reality and current platforms.