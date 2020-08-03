Former Producer Says Ellen DeGeneres Was Part Of A ‘Culture Of Fear’ Behind The Show

A former producer with The Ellen DeGeneres Show, Hedda Muskat, says that Ellen was part of a “culture of fear” behind the scenes at the hit daytime show, The Wrap reports.

Muskat is the first producer to have worked with DeGeneres to open up publicly about her experiences on the program as reports continue to surface about the host’s sometimes “toxic” behavior. Muskat joined the show in 2003 as the show was still developing. While she was pushed out a year and a half later, she says that in her time, she noticed that there seemed to be a negative culture developing among the staff, led by the people at the head of the program.

“I had never seen this before,” Muskat said. “I had never been around a toxic host.”

Muskat, who previously worked on The Howie Mandel Show and The Martin Short Show, recalled an incident when executive producer Ed Glavin screamed at a member of the staff during a meeting. Glavin’s face allegedly turned red as he yelled, to the shock of those in the meeting.

Muskat said that she waited for DeGeneres to correct the situation, but she didn’t.

“I was waiting for Ellen to say something. ‘Whoa, Ed, don’t talk like that,'” she said.

“Do you know what she did? She giggled,” Muskat added. “She crossed her legs up on the chair and she said, ‘Well, I guess every production needs their dog’ … And from then we knew. Ed was going to be the barking dog — her dog.”

Kevin Winter / Getty Images

That, she says, was one of the early incidents that let the staff know what kind of environment they would be working in, and she found the situation distasteful, as did other members of crew, whose faces went “stiff” after the exchange.

“We’re professionals; we’re adults. We don’t need a dog to get us to do our jobs … She was the only one giggling.”

Reports about the 62-year-old and the negative environment on the show emerged in March after BuzzFeed published accounts about racism, sexual misconduct, and other toxic behaviors.

Since then, rumors have been swirling about whether or not the titular host will stay with the show or if she will be booted out — or choose to leave on her own.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, one source says that DeGeneres feels betrayed and wants to walk away from the program that helped make her a household name.