Kim Kardashian ‘Whisked’ Kanye West Away On ‘Make It Or Break It’ Dominican Vacation, Source Claims

Amidst their marriage woes, a “torn” Kim Kardashian reportedly dragged husband Kanye West on a vacation to the Dominican Republican to try to save their relationship.

As OK Magazine reports, Kim told her husband that they needed to take a “make it or break it family vacation” in order to try to heal the damage done to their marriage after a series of shocking public comments about their private life from the rapper.

“Kim whisked Kanye away because she needed him to be isolated and so she could have control over the situation. Make no mistake, these are crisis talks. If their union is to be saved, it will be as a result of this trip,” a source said.

Kanye has reportedly been holed up in his ranch away from his family as he deals with his alleged mental health issues. The Yeezy mogul has been open about this bipolar diagnosis in the past, prompting some to question whether he may be struggling with a manic episode.

Kim has been staying in Los Angeles with her family, and is reportedly focused first on their four children. At one point, the couple met up in Cody, Wyoming where Kim was photographed having a tearful conversation with her husband.

One source says that Kim headed to Wyoming to tell Kanye that their relationship was over, but decided to give things another go.

“Kim needs privacy if she is to save the marriage. It was her decision. Kim went to Cody, Wyoming, to tell Kanye, ‘It’s over.’ But when she got there, she realized she wasn’t prepared to end it after all. She is torn,” an insider said.

The drama began when Kanye told an audience assembled at his first 2020 campaign event that he and Kim had considered aborting their eldest daughter North, who is now 7. He later claimed that he was trying to divorce her.

Kanye eventually issued a public apology to Kim for airing their private matter and asked for her forgiveness, but later began tweeting about the abortion incident again.

But Kanye apparently wants to work on their relationship as much as Kim does.

“West still wants to work on the marriage — and he has repeatedly apologized profusely for his outburst.”

As for their choice of location, despite the country’s high rate of confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus, Kim allegedly felt that it was their best option to get some privacy and work on things together.