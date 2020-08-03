Norwegian Model Hilde Osland Sizzles In Daisy Dukes & Tie-Dye Bucket Hat

Hilde Osland lit up her social media feed on Monday morning when she rocked an all-denim outfit with a pop of tie-dye. The hot Instagram share was composed of two new photos that showed the Norwegian babe from different angles.

The first photo in the set captured Hilde posed outside in Perth, Western Australia. She was perched on the side of a curb, and at her back were several tall trees and a covering of grass. A few brown leaves were scattered on the ground, and the model captivated her audience as she posed with her feet kicked out in the street. Hilde put one hand on the curb behind her back and bent the opposite arm at the elbow, tucking it near her side. The model gazed into the camera with a sultry stare and a closed-mouth smile.

She opted for a sexy denim set from Fashion Nova. On her upper half, Hilde sported a light-wash jacket that was cropped near her navel and teased a glimpse of her trim tummy. She wore it partially unzipped, and the area over the chest was decorated with pockets that were covered by her blond tresses.

The lower part of her outfit was just as sexy, and it possessed the same light denim fabric as Hilde’s top. Her Daisy Dukes had a thick waistband that was worn high on her hips and showed off her tiny waist and midsection. The garment also boasted a dangerously short length that allowed her to flaunt her bronzed stems in their entirety. Hilde completed her look with a pair of ankle socks and multicolored sneakers from Adidas.

The model styled her long locks in loose, pigtail braids that tumbled over her shoulders. She added another pop of color with a tie-dye bucket cap with black embroidery on the front. Hilde added several accessories to her ensemble, including a chunky silver necklace and a thinner one with a cross pendant.

The second photo in the set showed Hilde in the same ensemble but at a closer angle. She looked incredibly happy as she smiled big and stared into the camera with her striking blue eyes. The post has been an instant hit with fans and has already accrued over 31,000 likes and 400-plus comments.

“Good morning hun. I hope you have an amazing day,” one user commented with the addition of a single red heart.

“You look so cute In that hat,” a second admirer wrote.

“Pretty. Beautiful woman. Beautiful girl,” one more follower chimed in with the addition of a few flames.