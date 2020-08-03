Anllela Sagra Does A Dance Wearing Thong Panties & A Crop Top, Teases ‘This Just Happened’

Colombian model Anllela Sagra took to Instagram on Monday morning to share a sultry video clip, but it had what some might say was a surprise ending. She teased in her caption that something notable had just happened, and within a few seconds while viewing the clip, her followers got to see what she was referencing.

The video appeared to have been taken in Anllela’s bedroom, as the corner of the bed could be seen in one corner. She drank from a bottle of water as she started the recording and did a little dance as she navigated a few feet back from the camera.

Anllela’s long, brunette tresses were swept away from her face and some locks tumbled down her back as others cascaded over one shoulder. She wore white sneakers and socks, along with a tiny pair of nude-colored thong panties and a tight white crop top.

The model added a choker around her neck and a few bracelets on one wrist and her white crop top had several colorful embellishments across the chest. Anllela flaunted her insanely fit physique as she danced, her long, lean, muscular legs and rock-hard abs garnering plenty of attention.

“Such a beautiful gorgeous woman,” one of her fans commented.

The 27-year-old fitness model shook her hips and toward the end did a quick jog to move back closer to the camera. Anllela turned her torso and revealed her “surprise” by scratching a spot on her hip where she had received a bug bite.

A bit of a bump and some redness could be seen as she scratched, signaling that it had been perhaps driving her a little crazy already.

“I can watch you dance all day long,” one enthusiastic person noted.

By turning to show off her bug bite, Anllela gave her followers an opportunity to appreciate her pert booty. The thong panties left little to the imagination in regard to her derriere and her curvy backside clearly tantalized her fans.

At the end, Anllela bent down and stuck out her tongue as she gave everybody a silly, sassy face to show her reaction to the itchy bug encounter.

“BEAUTIFUL LOOKS LUVS,” a fan praised.

Anllela does love to tease her fans with her Instagram posts, and this Monday clip appeared to be no exception. It took only an hour for this new video to be viewed more than 225,000 times and few may have anticipated that an itchy bite could generate such a massive reaction.

“That was one lucky mosquito!” someone teased, and many others seemed to concur.