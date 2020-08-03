Khloe Terae Goes Topless & Licks A Watermelon In Steamy Instagram Post

Khloe Terae turned up the heat to the max in a steamy Instagram share on Monday morning. The Canadian hottie posted a series of images in which she rocked sage-colored bikini bottoms and nothing on top as she posed with a watermelon. The NSFW images certainly drove fans wild.

Khloe sat on the edge of a white wall overlooking the ocean in Santorini, Greece, according to the post’s geotag. A rooftop pool was visible below, as well as a large rock formation in the distance. The bright sun washed over Khloe as she basked in the glow. Her tan skin looked even darker in her light green swimwear.

Khloe did wear a bikini top in one of the images. The smocked material featured shoelace ties down the front that exposed the babe’s ample cleavage. In addition, the low-cut neckline showed off some major skin. In the remaining images, Khloe removed her top completely, but kept the post Instagram-friendly by covering her breasts with her hands and a massive watermelon slice.

Her top cut off just below her bust, so her flat, toned tummy was on show. Khloe wore a matching low-rise thong on the bottom that perfectly framed her lean legs and pert derriere.

Khloe added a ton of accessories to the ensemble, including a silver watch, multiple bracelets, and a pair of silver hoop earrings. She styled her blond locks down in luscious waves.

In the first shot, the model stood with one hip cocked to the side in a way that emphasized her figure. She put one arm across her chest and stared at the camera with bedroom eyes. Other images showed her sprawled out on the wall as she arched her back and pointed her toes to elongate her pins. In one photo, Khloe licked the watermelon seductively.

The post was liked more than 5,000 times and received nearly 150 comments, proving to be a hit with Khloe’s fans. Many people showered her with compliments in the comments section.

“You are always soooo gorgeous,” one fan said.

“Babe you look amazing,” another user added.

“I have never wanted to be watermelon more in my lifeeeee,” a third follower quipped with an emoji resembling the fruit.

“An absolute example of perfect beauty queen,” a fourth fan wrote.

Khloe always knows how to send her fans into a frenzy. She performed an insane backbend split earlier this week by the ocean as she rocked a green bikini, which her followers loved.