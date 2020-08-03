Meghan Markle Leaked Info To The Press To Bolster Image, New Report Claims

OK Magazine released a bombshell report on Monday claiming that Meghan Markle leaked information to a journalist and hired a public relations firm in order to bolster their public image.

For a story about drones flying over their Los Angeles residence published by The Daily Beast, it appears that a representative for Meghan and husband Prince Harry provided a journalist with information at the core of the report.

The reporter for the story contacted the Los Angeles Press Department with a Freedom of Information request, and while they didn’t obtain any details, he cited his source as a “rep” for the couple in the filing, providing the exact address where the couple was residing at the time.

After the drone story was published, later reports emerged that the pair felt that they were dealing with an uncomfortable amount of attention from the media.

The royal family has long had a tense relationship with the press, which makes the revelation all the more surprising.

“The Palace has long had its own way of doing things—silence is often the best when it comes to dealing with the British media, especially the tabloids. However, with Meghan, it seems she has an insatiable appetite to want to respond to everything that is reported about her, or the Sussexes,” an insider said.

Another insider claims that the practice of releasing insider info isn’t a one-off.

“Every time someone is quoted as a ‘friend’ of Harry or Meghan, post-Royal life, make no mistake, that is their publicist,” the person said.

The alleged practice is something new for Harry and Meghan, who reportedly used to try to ignore the press while living in the United Kingdom and participating as part of the royal family. But since stepping back from their duties and moving to the part-time, they have apparently become more willing to share details of their lives.

“Yet here [in the U.S.], we have a Hollywood actress whose instinct is to tell it all,” one person said.

Since moving to Los Angeles, they are in a hotbed of paparazzi activity, they added. That means that they are likely to continue to be the focus of media attention. This is particularly true, they argue, since they no longer have the protection of saying they are acting in capacity of their Royal duties.

The news comes on the heels of reports that the former actress staged photos with the paparazzi in order to increase her public exposure while in the U.K.