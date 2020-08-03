Leigh-Anne Pinnock Sizzles In White Bikini During Greece Vacation

Leigh-Anne Pinnock — who is one-fourth of successful British girl group Little Mix — took to Instagram to share a new photo of herself abroad in Greece.

The “Shout Out to My Ex” hitmaker wowed in a white bikini top that displayed her decolletage and toned physique. Pinnock paired the ensemble with matching bottoms and went barefoot for the occasion. She styled her shoulder-length dark curly hair down and accessorized with sunglasses, a bracelet, and rings.

Pinnock was captured outdoors in front of a clear blue sky and the sea. She stood on tiptoes behind what appeared to be an empty pool. Pinnock raised one hand to her bikini bottoms and rested the other beside her. She looked down to her right and displayed a hint of her side profile. Her shades and curly locks covered the majority of her face but that didn’t stop the singer from looking smoking hot.

Pinnock was clearly living in luxury during her visit as she was snapped next to an outdoor seating area with a breathtaking view.

For her caption, she thanked Sports World Magazine for organizing the “beautiful” holiday at the Iconic Santorini Cave Hotel. The X Factor winner referred to the vacation as a “dream” and expressed that she was well looked after.

In the tags, she credited her luxury swimwear brand In’A’Seashell.

In the span of one hour, her post racked up more than 104,000 likes and over 980 comments, proving to be very popular with her 5.7 million followers.

“Beauty has a name and it is Leigh-Anne Pinnock everyone,” one user wrote.

“You look absolutely beautiful. I love you so much and you’re my favorite. Sending you love @leighannepinnock,” another person shared, adding numerous love heart emoji.

“So happy you had a great time. You look stunning as always,” remarked a third fan.

“What a gorgeous queen slaying again on my feed,” a fourth admirer commented, adding the flame emoji.

Over the weekend, Pinnock uploaded a number of snapshots of herself taken on her holiday. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she stunned in an orange dress that fell to the floor and featured thin straps. The “No More Sad Songs” chart-topper didn’t showcase her footwear but did accessorize with large hoop earrings, bracelets, and a necklace. Pinnock sported her curly hair down and posed outdoors in front of a dreamy sky that was a beautiful blend of blue and yellow. The location was surrounded by incredible architecture that made the images so aesthetically pleasing.