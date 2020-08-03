Corrie Yee Shows Off Toned Bod In An Itty-Bitty Bikini & Nude Kimono

Corrie Yee is back in a bikini on Instagram, much to the delight of her fans. The model took to her account just moments ago to show off her toned bod in a hot new photo that was sure to have gotten a few pulses racing.

In the shot, Corrie left little to the imagination as she rocked an itty-bitty bikini that did nothing but favors for her flawless physique. The two-piece boasted a trendy, tie-dye pattern in a bright color scheme that alone was enough to turn a few heads, however, its revealing design appeared to have already done the job.

The halter-style top barely covered the model’s assets, exposing an ample amount of cleavage thanks to its plunging neckline that fell far down her chest. It also featured bright orange straps that wrapped tightly around her neck and ribcage, highlighting her slender frame.

Meanwhile, its matching counterpart sat high up on her hips, showing off the signature curves that helped earn Corrie her impressive one million-person following on Instagram. The swimwear showcased her long, lean legs thanks to its daringly high-cut design, and exposed her toned midsection and abs. She also added a semi-sheer nude kimono as an extra layer to her look that draped elegantly over her toned shoulders and down to the ground.

The photo was taken during Corrie’s recent trip to Tulum, where a number of her latest social media shares were snapped. She posed with one leg crossed in front of the other and her hips popped slightly out to the side as she worked the camera, which was positioned in the perfect spot to capture a full-length look at the model in her scanty swimwear. Behind her was a large wooden archway and several plants that gave the shot a tropical vibe.

Fans of the brown-eyed bombshell went wild for her most recent upload, which, at the time of this writing, has racked up more than 2,000 likes after just 45 minutes of going live on the platform. Dozens of Corrie’s followers took to the comments section to shower the beauty with compliments as well.

“Stunningly amazing,” one person wrote.

“Beautiful, sexy, and elegant!” praised another fan.

“Very gorgeous, great body,” a third follower commented.

“Breathtaking!” added a fourth admirer.

Corrie has been keeping her fans entertained with several photos from her vacation in Tulum. In another share on Friday, she went full bombshell as she flaunted her curvaceous figure in a semi-sheer bandeau bikini. That look proved to be another hit, earning more than 10,000 likes and 203 comments to date.