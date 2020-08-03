Caitlyn Jenner Calls Kanye West ‘The Most Kind, Loving Human Being’

Caitlyn Jenner described Kanye West as “the most kind, loving human being” in an interview with Good Morning Britain after the beleaguered rapper jetted off on a make or break vacation with wife Kim Kardashian.

When asked about Kanye’s controversial 2020 Presidential bid, Caitlyn, who was formerly married to Kim’s mom Kris Jenner, said she had “watched it like everybody else” as the rapper is currently living in Wyoming. She also had plenty of supportive things to say about her former step-son-in-law.

“He’s a good person, got a big heart. You know, he deals like everybody deals with things in their lives. He’s dealing with those things. But he’s a good person – a really good person,” Caitlyn shared.

The former Olympian opened up about the support Kanye gave her during her transition, which took place over the past five years.

“He has been the most kind, most loving human being and so good to me throughout the years. And especially going through everything I’ve been through in the past five years, he’s been such a good friend. And that to me is by far the most important thing,” she said.

When asked whether Kanye would make a good President, however, Caitlyn deftly dodged the question.

“I can’t even go there.”

She bemoaned the current political environment and said it had put her off discussing politics as she was “kind of over it.”

When Kanye announced his 2020 Presidential bid, Caitlyn told TMZ that she had texted the “Yikes” singer asking to be his running mate.

Jamie McCarthy / Getty Images

Caitlyn said there were no hard feelings that he hasn’t taken her up on the offer though — when the Good Morning Britain hosts asked Caitlyn about her surprise run for vice president, she laughed and revealed the whole thing was a joke.

The interview came as Kanye boarded a private plane in Cody, Wyoming with his son Saint, 4, ahead of a trip to the Dominican Republic with Kim and their young family.

On July 20, Kanye held a chaotic campaign rally, which sparked concerns surrounding his mental health. These worries increased as the billionaire rapper unleashed a number of tweetstorms claiming his wife was trying to lock him up, and banning his mother-in-law Kris Jenner from seeing his children.

Since the presidential rally, the artist has spent much of time on his Wyoming ranch, working on his music and political bid, while his reality star wife remained at home in Los Angeles with the couple’s four children.

The events of the past few months are believed to have taken a significant toll on the power couple’s relationship, and, according to The Inquisitr, it is hoped that a family vacation will help them patch things up before the situation deteriorates beyond repair.