‘Bachelorette’ Ali Fedotowsky Manno Shares Sweet Photo Of Her Son As She Teases Who Really Got Her Final Rose

'The Bachelorette' fan favorite has two special guys in her life 10 years after her season aired on ABC.

Ali Fedotowsky Manno says her final rose goes to her husband and son. The Bachelorette star, whose season of the rose-filled dating show will be featured on The Bachelor: Greatest Seasons Ever special, shared two photos to Instagram as she prepared to rehash her tumultuous journey 10 years after it originally played out on ABC.

The first photo showed Ali’s toddler son, Riley, holding a large bouquet of pink roses. The 2-year-old was all smiles as he posed for the sweet shot by leaning against a light blue door.

The second photo showed Riley jumping outside in a rain puddle as his dad, Ali’s husband Kevin Manno, laughed alongside him. Ali captioned the adorable father-son photo to give her fans a “spoiler” that these are the “boys” who get her final rose. She also expressed gratitude to The Bachelorette for leading her to the happy family life she has today.

Ali added that she hopes her followers will watch the re-airing of her Bachelorette journey because she will need everyone’s moral support to get through it. She ended her journey with an engagement to Roberto Martinez. The couple split 18 months later.

In comments to the post, which can be seen below, fans told Ali that everything worked out for her the way it was supposed to.

“I’m glad things didn’t work out since you have such a beautiful family,” one fan wrote.

“Everything happens for a reason, and every relationship exists to lead you to your ultimate destiny!” another added.

“It worked out in the end with your beautiful family,” another chimed in.

“Loved your season,” another wrote. “Glad you found Kevin and had two beautiful children.”

Longtime fans know that after Ali starred as The Bachelorette she went on to host a travel show called 1st Look, where she ultimately met her soulmate when a producer introduced them.

It’s been a decade since Ali was The Bachelorette, so she has long moved on from that part of her life. But it may be a little awkward to watch it back with her husband. Last week, the former ABC star commented to an Instagram teaser of her season, seen here, which showed her posing with her former fiance Roberto Martinez.

“Gulp,” she wrote. “My heart immediately just started beating so fast. Ha! It’s so weird to relive this again!”

Ali and Kevin married in 2017 and they have two children together: daughter Molly and son, Riley. The Bachelorette alum recently shared the heartbreaking news that she suffered a miscarriage.