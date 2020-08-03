Gisele Bundchen Shares Adorable Family Photo For Tom Brady’s Birthday

Gisele Bundchen shared an adorable family photo to celebrate Tom Brady’s 43rd birthday, gushing about the man she called “the best dad, the best partner and the best friend.”

The model took to Instagram to share the photo on Monday, the day the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback turned 43. The shot showed Gisele planting a kiss on her husband’s cheek as they posed with their two children, writing a sweet message sharing her love and saying she was looking forward to all the adventures they have ahead of them. As she often does, the Brazilian model also included the same caption in her native Portuguese.

Gisele included a second shot of Brady alone, a black-and-white snap showing him posing outside while wearing a dark t-shirt that appeared to be from the same professional shoot that produced her first image.

The pictures drew a big reaction from fans, amassing more than 300,000 in just an hour after being shared. Many took to the comment section to compliment the handsome family and with the NFL MVP a happy birthday.

The mention of “adventures ahead” could be a reference to his new position in Tampa, where the future NFL Hall of Famer landed after leaving the New England Patriots. As The Inquisitr reported, he picked the Buccaneers over other suitors in order to remain closer to his oldest son, Jack, who lives in New York City with his mother, actress Bridget Moynahan.

Gisele’s picture seemed to return the favor from Brady, who just a few weeks ago posted his own gushing tribute on her 40th birthday. As The Inquisitr reported, Gisele hit the milestone on July 20, and was greeted by a picture posted to her husband’s social media page showing her posing with their children. In the caption, he told Gisele “You are the sunshine of my life,” quoting the iconic song by Stevie Wonder.

The photo shared on Monday is not out of character for Gisele, who often uses her Instagram page to share some intimate glimpses of their life out of the spotlight. She regularly posts snaps from their tropical vacations, showing plenty of family activities. And like the latest picture, Gisele seems to have a penchant for laying kisses on her husband — one posted a few months ago on Easter showed the couple in a very similar pose, with Gisele leaning over to plant one on her man’s lips during what appeared to be a tropical beach trip for the crew.