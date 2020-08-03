Kate Bock Rocks Tight Black Bikini, Flaunts Curves In Stunning Behind-The-Scenes Footage

Kate Bock shared some behind-the-scenes footage from her latest Sports Illustrated Swimsuit photoshoot on her Instagram feed on Monday. In a series of photos and a video, the babe rocked a tiny black bikini that did nothing but favors for her lean body as she posed by a stunning river in Bali, Indonesia. In the caption, she revealed how the photoshoot happened.

The post showed Kate standing on some moss-covered rocks beside the quickly-moving river, which ran between two large rock formations. The bright, golden sun shone down on the water and highlighted the model’s tan skin. Though the scene was certainly breathtaking, fans were likely focused on Kate.

Kate wore a tiny one-shouldered bikini top with a strap that ran diagonally across her chest and a cut-out on the side. Her ample cleavage was on display as the cut-out dipped low into her bust. Additionally, the tight fabric squeezed out a bit of sideboob.

Kate’s flat, toned tummy was exposed between the top and a low-rise, U-shaped bottom. The cheeky bikini sat low on the front of her waist to show off her abs, but came up slightly higher on her hips to completely expose her long, lean legs. The high cuts also showed off her pert derriere.

Kate kept her look natural by styling her blond locks down in messy waves.

In the official Sports Illustrated Swimsuit image, Kate stood with her toes pointed in a way that elongated her pins. She arched her back slightly to flaunt her curves and stared at the camera with a sultry gaze.

Kate also included a GIF that showed someone creating wind with a leaf blower as she swayed from side to side with her weight on one hip.

An additional photo captured Kate from behind. She sat on the edge of the rock and bent one knee to show off her round booty as she peered over her shoulder.

The post received more than 4,600 likes and just over 40 comments in an hour as fans showered the model with praise in the comments section.

“You look amazing,” one fan said.

“Love your expression in this shot. So beautiful, powerful, evocative, vulnerable yet strong, come hither…and then there’s the perfection of the face that is emoting all of that and more,” another user added.

“You are an inspiration babe!” a third follower wrote.

Kate has already revealed other photos from the publication’s 2020 release in July. Last week, she shared a video of her excitement to find her cover of the magazine in CVS.