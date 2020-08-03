Donald Trump Slams Dr. Birx As ‘Pathetic’ After Her Comments On Nancy Pelosi

President Donald Trump took to Twitter this morning to call out Dr. Deborrah Birx, who is a member of his coronavirus task force, for comments she made on Sunday about Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi.

“So Crazy Nancy Pelosi said horrible things about Dr. Deborah Birx, going after her because she was too positive on the very good job we are doing on combatting the China Virus, including Vaccines & Therapeutics. In order to counter Nancy, Deborah took the bait & hit us. Pathetic!”

Pelosi recently criticized Birx during a meeting with White House chief of staff Mark Meadows and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, and she addressed the situation on This Week on Sunday. The Speaker said that she did not trust Birx because she felt that the doctor had spread disinformation about COVID-19 on behalf of President Trump.

In an appearance on CNN‘s State of the Union on Sunday, Birx said that she respected Pelosi’s service to the country. However, the doctor also defended herself against Pelosi’s criticisms.

“I have never been called pollyannish, or nonscientific, or non-data driven,” Birx said. “And I will stake my 40-year career on those fundamental principles of utilizing data to really implement better programs to save more lives.”

Drew Angerer / Getty Images

In her appearance, Birx also gave a warning to the United States. She said that the coronavirus pandemic that the country faces now is different than it was in March and April because it is now widespread in both urban and rural areas across the nation. She advised people to wear a mask and stay away from others no matter where they live.

Yesterday, White House communications director Alyssa Farah tweeted that Pelosi’s criticism of Birx is wrong, and she admonished the speaker for trying to undermine the public trust in the doctor as a member of the coronavirus task force.

Trump’s tweet calling out Birx marked the first time that he criticized her publically. He had notably spoken out against the other doctor on the team — Dr. Fauci. The president said that Fauci could be alarmist at times.

The president’s tweet about the doctor received a lot of attention with nearly 37,000 “likes” and more than 11,000 retweets along with the same number of comments. Several Twitter users called out Trump for attacking yet another person who works with him. Others pointed out that they agree with Pelosi’s assessment of the doctor. At least a few agreed with Trump’s assessment, and some replies called for the president to remove Birx, along with Fauci, from his administration’s response.