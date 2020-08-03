‘RHONJ’ Star Teresa Giudice Feels ‘Confident & Sexy’ In See-Through Macrame Top Over White Bikini Bottoms

Real Housewives of New Jersey star Teresa Giudice wore a barely there red macrame halter top over a white bikini bottom in a slideshow of three Instagram photos. The reality television star showed off her breathtaking shape to her 2 million followers. In the caption, she stated she wanted to bring fashion to her home state of New Jersey. She also said that it is important for women to feel sexy and confident.

Teresa, mother to four daughters, surely achieved her self-confident goal with her latest bold fashion statement, wearing a cherry-colored Koi Sydney beach cover-up.

In the first photo, Teresa was seen in a close-up shot. The halter was fashioned in a woven style, with lots of peepholes for skin to show through. It appeared to have been crocheted tightly in some places while in others, large loops were made. The bottom of the top was decorated with long tassels in the same hue. A thin strap kept the halter up, with a second strap tying in the back to secure the garment, which hung low on her breasts and exposed some sideboob.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey celebrity wore her dark-colored hair long and loose, brushed over to one side. She had on a thin gold chain with a small stone in the center around her neck. Teresa added long, dangling gold earrings as a fashion accessory.

In the second slide, Teresa sat poolside with her feet submerged in the water. The lower half of her outfit was seen. The reality personality sported white bikini bottoms with a fringe skirt as a coverup, which was similar in style to the top she wore and featured the same hue.

The third photo showcased the stunning 48-year-old standing tall, showing off her spectacular body in a full-length shot of the entire outfit.

Fans of the television personality expressed their joy at seeing the sassy images in the comments section of the share.

“Happiness, health, and confidence are the most beautiful things to see on a woman,” said one follower.

“Damn girl you are looking great,” remarked a second fan.

“God bless you TG. The more life throws at you the better you look, stay well,” stated a third Instagram user, following up the comment with a fire emoji.

“Omg, u look fantastic after everything you and your family have been through. You have strength beyond belief,” noted a fourth fan.