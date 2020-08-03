Brian Austin Green Defends His Recent Dating Life, ‘I’m Not Playing Anybody’

Brian Austin Green defended his recent actions on Monday. The Beverly Hills, 90210 actor talked about his latest romances on Monday’s episode of the Hollywood Raw podcast. He called the situation “unfortunate” that he was seeing people while in the public eye. The podcast host has made headlines several times in the past few months as he was linked to models Courtney Stodden and Tina Louise.

Green split from actress Megan Fox earlier this year. The couple was married for over 10 years and share three children. The Transformers actress was the first to move on and has been very public with her relationship with rapper Machine Gun Kelly. Green moved on from the marriage a little later and discussed just how he has been meeting people, including Stodden and Louise.

Jonathan Leibson / Getty Images

“I met both of them on Instagram. I had no idea that Instagram was so much of a dating site until I was single,” the actor explained.

The podcast host grabbed take out with Stodden in June and had a few lunches with Louise in July. As The Inquisitr previously reported, Stodden blasted the father of three after images of him and Louise emerged online. The model insisted that she had heard from several women that were also involved with the actor and went so far as to call him a “womanizer.” Green maintained that he was not in an exclusive relationship with anyone.

“I’m not playing anybody,” he assured listeners.

The star defended his actions as he explained that his celebrity status caused him to face more scrutiny.

“My life is just much more under a microscope than somebody else’s. Isn’t that dating? Aren’t you supposed to talk to multiple people? It doesn’t mean I’m a sh*tty person.”

It wasn’t just Green that faced scrutiny. As The Inquisitr previously reported, the intense online bullying Louise faced from Fox’s fans was also a part of the couple’s demise. The comments and criticisms were disheartening and became too much for the Australian model.

Green revealed during the interview that he is not against settling down. It is just not his main goal right now.

“I’m open to meeting somebody. I’m focused on myself and healing with all of this and my kids.”

Sources claimed that Louise also believed the newly single father of three needed to take some time and focus on himself. Despite the split, the Australian model reportedly still thinks Green is a good guy who is going through some tough times.