Lauren Dascalo Flaunts Killer Abs In Cropped Tank & Tiny Thong: ‘Heaven Sent’

Lauren Dascalo channeled some angel from heaven vibes in a new Instagram post on Sunday evening. The model shared a photo in which she posed in her car while rocking a cropped graphic top and a barely-there thong. Her ensemble put her abs on full display and flaunted her killer curves.

Lauren’s look featured a white ribbed tank with “Heaven Sent” written in pink letters on her chest. The shirt was folded under itself to become even shorter, revealing the babe’s underboob. She looked dangerously close to a wardrobe malfunction in the sheer fabric.

Lauren’s rock-hard six-pack was on show between the top and a silky silver thong in a U-shape. The front of the bikini remained low on her waist to flaunt her flat tummy, while the strings on the sides tied up high above her hips and drew attention to her hourglass figure. The high cuts perfectly framed her lean legs.

Lauren accessorized her outfit with a tan baseball cap and a pair of round sunglasses in her hand, as well as some layered necklaces. She wore her blond hair down in stunning natural waves.

The image showed Lauren sitting in the driver’s seat of an all-black sports car with the door open. According to the post’s geotag, the photo was snapped in Calabasas, California. Trees and tall buildings could be seen in the background as the bright sun lit up the scene. The rays poured into the vehicle and highlighted the influencer’s tan skin.

Lauren spread her legs slightly so that one of them dangled out of the car. She arched her back and popped out her chest in a way that emphasized her figure as she leaned her elbows on the seat. The model looked off into the distance with pursed lips.

The post received more than 22,000 likes and just over 400 comments in under a day, proving to be a huge success with Lauren’s fans. Many of her followers expressed admiration for her flawless physique in the comments section.

“Your body is killerrrrr,” one fan said with a flame emoji.

“I think heaven probably cooled down a lot when you left,” another user quipped.

“Most definitely ur heaven sent, a BEAUTIFUL GODDESS!!!” a third person added.

“Your abs look AMAZING here oh my goodness,” said a fourth user.

Lauren’s fans know that she can slay any look. In another share, she sported a green cut-out bodysuit and white heeled boots that gave a smoking hot vintage vibe.