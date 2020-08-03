Vietnam Hit By New Strain Of Coronavirus That’s Three Times More Infectious Than Original

Health officials in Vietnam said Monday that a new strain of the coronavirus currently ravaging the nation is three times more infectious than its predecessor, Business Insider reported.

The Southeast Asian country had gone through a streak of 99 days without without a single new coronavirus case. However, on July 25, new cases began cropping up; officials have since called the latest resurgence the “Danang outbreak,” according to Reuters.

The new spike appears to be caused by a mutation of the pathogen that has made it three times more infectious than its predecessor. Specifically, carriers of the “original” strain of SARS-CoV-2, the virus that has caused the COVID-19 pandemic and which is colloquially referred to as the “novel coronavirus,” infected between 1.8 and 2.2 other people, on average. However, those infected with the Danang mutation infect between five and six people on average.

Marc Choisy, a bio-mathematician from the Oxford University Clinical Research Unit in Hanoi, says that the new Vietnamese strain appears to be more severe, too.

“One big difference I’ve noticed between this wave and the previous one is that the cases we have right now, a lot of them are severe,” he said.

Linh Pham / Getty Images

It bears noting that all viruses mutate, all the time, as part of the same evolutionary process that governs more advanced life forms. For example, there are multiple strains of the novel coronavirus, the original of which, D614, emerged in Wuhan, China last December.

And as is the case of all viruses, the coronavirus included, that doesn’t necessarily mean that they’re getting more infectious or more dangerous. However, some evidence seems to suggest that some mutated strains of the pathogen spread more effectively than the original.

The new strain has also been observed in the United Kingdom and Bangladesh, although whether or not it is causing surges in cases in those countries remains to be seen.

Meanwhile, the current outbreak has been described as a “somber moment” in Vietnam. That’s because, prior to the recent surge, the country had been praised for its handling of the pandemic. Indeed, early on, the country imposed severe travel restrictions and locked down entire cities with even a trivial number of infected people, knowing that its health care infrastructure could not handle a pandemic.

Indeed, since the Danang outbreak, authorities have taken extreme measures to contain it, including sending in several hundred contact tracers to interview individuals who were potentially exposed, and to collect testing samples.