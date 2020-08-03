Julianne Hough Gets Wet In A Tiffany-Blue Bikini While Wishing Pal A Happy Birthday On Instagram

Julianne Hough showed off her incredible figure on her popular Instagram page this past weekend. Celebrations were in order and the Sunday morning update was composed of three images that paid tribute to Hough’s pal, Ulato Sam, on his birthday,

The first shot in the set captured Hough and Sam posed outside. It looked like a picture-perfect day, and a cloudless blue sky appeared overhead. The two seemed to be in a backyard with plenty of lush greenery, white flowers, and a sliver of a pool visible in the corner of the shot. Hough and Sam appeared in the center of the frame and were all smiles for the photo op. The Dancing With the Stars judge wrapped her arms around Sam while she pressed her forehead against his. Sam grabbed her around the back, and put his other arm near his side.

Hough rocked a Tiffany-blue bikini that fit her like a glove. Only a portion of the suit was able to be seen because of the way she was posed, but fans were still treated to a glimpse of her bombshell curves. On her upper half, she sported a tiny top with thin straps that secured over her muscular shoulders and left her trim arms well within sight. The piece was high on her ribs, and it showed a portion of her tiny torso, which was wet from her dip in the pool. Only a small amount of her bikini bottoms could be seen, and they were worn high on her hips. Hough wore her short locks down and wet.

Sam went shirtless for the poolside photo-op while the second photo in the set captured Hough planting a kiss on her friends’ faces while the two were clad in the same swimwear. The last photo in the series captured the duo on stage with a red light at their back. The dancer opted for a black bra while Sam kept it simple in a plain black t-shirt.

In the caption of the post, Hough wished her friend a happy birthday and added a few memories that they have shared over the years. Her fans have been far from shy about sharing their love and appreciation for the sizzling snapshot. The image has amassed over 115,000 likes and almost 200 comments. Most Instagrammers wished Sam the best while a few more complemented their figures.

“Julianne, you have such light and happiness within you, and through you…..soooooo contagious, you are a beautiful soul! (Ps happy birthday to your friend too),” one follower gushed with a few purple heart emoji.

“Pure Love… you are so blessed and connected,” another fan added.

“Two good looking kids right there,” a third chimed in.