Rumer Willis Channels Disney Princess In Black & White Bikini Pic

Rumer Willis channeled a favorite Disney princess in a dramatic black-and-white bikini pic. The actress and Dancing with the Stars mirrorball winner shared the image with her 826,000 followers to their delight. The image was liked almost 6000 times and counting thus far and was one of the boldest statements she has ever made about being a strong woman.

In the photo, Rumer was seen lying down on what appeared to be a large rock. The dark sea surrounded the 31-year-old who appeared serene. Her eyes were closed in the full-body shot.

The daughter of Bruce Willis and Demi Moore and sister of Scout and Tallulah stated in the caption that she was “waiting for Prince Eric” the lead male hero in the Disney animated film The Little Mermaid. She then quipped that she didn’t need saving, stating, “Nah, I’m good.”

In the photo, Rumer wore her long dark hair in loose curls as it cascaded down behind her and over the edge of the rock formation. She had her head turned to the right side of her body. Her back was arched as she lay on the natural formation. Rumer’s legs were bent upward and her feet were planted securely down.

The Once Upon a Time in Hollywood actress wore a lovely, dark-colored two-piece bathing suit in the share.

The top was a bandeau style. It featured gathered shirring between the cups. The bathing suit bottoms were a full-coverage style. The suit was made by the brand Hunza G.

Fans of the actress were enthralled with the dynamic photograph. They shared their feelings regarding the image in the comments section of the share.

“Who needs a Prince? You do you,” remarked one follower.

“This is an awesome photo! Props to the subject and photographer!” said a second fan.

“Love the girl power. You are an inspiration,” exclaimed a third Instagram user.

“No prince needed when you love yourself,” stated a fourth fan of the girl-power post shared by Rumer.

It was unclear if the animated Walt Disney version of The Little Mermaid, is a favorite film of Rumer’s. Her version where Ariel does not need saving is in stark contrast to the family-friendly tale where Princess Ariel is a water creature who longs for life as a human after meeting royal son Eric and falling in love, giving up the one thing that makes her unique, her gorgeous singing voice, for a chance to be with him forever.