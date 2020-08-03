Celeste Bright Flaunts Her Phenomenal Bod In Barely There Neon Orange Bikini

Celeste Bright tantalized her 662,000 Instagram followers on Sunday, August 2, with a stunning new post in which she wore a minuscule bikini that did a whole lot more showing than covering, to the delight of her fans.

The model and influencer was photographed in an egg-shaped chair made of dark brown wicker. She was on what looked to be a patio in front of a blank wall partially covered by a tree branch.

Bright sat on a few white pillows as she took her arms up, touching the sides of the furniture and showing off her toned upper body. Her legs were close together, with the left knee jutting up a little bit. Bright turned her head slightly to the right while glancing down. Her lips were shut tight, as if lost in thought. Her blond highlighted hair was in a middle part and styled down.

Bright sizzled in a neon orange two-piece swimsuit that made her tan complexion pop. The top featured itty-bitty triangles that barely covered her assets, flaunting quite a bit of underboob as well as sideboob. It boasted clear straps that went behind her neck and around her back.

She teamed it with a pair of matching bottoms that had the same transparent sides. Bright wore them pulled up way high on her waist, helping to accentuate her hourglass figure by contrasting her curvy hips and her slender midriff. The front was low, allowing her to show off her tight lower abs.

Bright’s fans were quick to show their love for the sultry post. Within half a day, it has garnered more than 43,300 likes and over 450 comments. Instagram users took to the comments section to express their admiration for her and to compliment the shot.

“Brightened up my day Celeste [fire emoji] (pun intended),” one user said.

“As if being gorgeous wasn’t enough, you’re super sexy as well!” raved another fan.

“GOD DAMM BABY GIRL SO ALLURING [two red hearts] [emoji blowing a heart kiss] KILLING DEM,” a third fan chimed in.

“Really, you’re exquisite, you’ve a perfect body, you drive me crazy,” added a fourth admirer.

Bright is no stranger to flaunting her bikini bod on her Instagram feed. As The Inquisitr has previously noted, she shared another example last week that saw her in a skimpy black two-piece. She leaned up against the trunk of what looked like a palm tree with her back turned to the camera. Her body was covered in sand from the waist down. Bright’s bikini had silver-colored chains in place of traditional fabric straps, adding some bling to the ensemble.