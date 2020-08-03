Kyle Richards Cuts Off Her Jeans For Stunning Scenic Hike In Utah With Husband Mauricio Umansky

The 'Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' star cut her pants to the knees so she could go hiking.

Kyle Richards got creative while on a hiking trip in Utah with her husband Mauricio Umansky. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star didn’t have a pair of shorts on hand ahead of a hike through The Narrows in Zion National Park, so she cut her jeans to her knees to make do.

In a series of photos shared to her Instagram page, the Bravo veteran was seen posing with her husband amid the gorgeous scenery in the narrowest section of the Zion canyon. Kyle was wearing a white tank top and her freshly cut-off jeans, as well as stylish black and neon green hiking boots that matched Mauricio’s as she took in the stunning views amid the tourist hotspot.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star also held a colorful face mask in her hand as she posed with her man for several stunning photos taken by their 12-year-old daughter, Portia Umansky. Mauricio was shirtless and backpack-baring as she kissed his wife in two of the sweet shots, which also showed them both holding walking sticks.

In the caption to the post, which can be seen below, Kyle described The Narrows as an “incredible” spot. She also pointed out that she had to cut her pants off because she didn’t pack any shorts for the hike.

Kyle is known for her glam outfits, so it’s no surprise that even her hiking look was stylish — or as stylish as she could make it, with the help of a pair of fabric scissors.

Instagram fans and famous friends, including Kyle’s sisters Kim Richards and Kathy Hilton, reacted to her impromptu fashion moment with comments and heart emoji.

“Trend setter! Have fun you 2!” wrote Kyle’s RHOBH co-star Sutton Stracke.

Others thought the fashion move had the makings for a brand new tagline for Kyle next season on the Bravo reality show.

“‘I didn’t have shorts so had to cut my jeans off’ should be your new RHOBH tagline and you’re welcome,” one fan wrote.

“In a town full of bootcut jeans, you’ll need your jean shorts to survive,” another joked.

“When life gives you jeans, you ALWAYS have the power to turn them into jean shorts,” chimed in Kyle’s daughter Farrah Aldjufrie.

Incidentally, Kyle’s current tagline for Season 10 of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills is, “Around here, there’s more than just dresses in everyone’s closet.” She is definitely proving that to be true with her latest look.