Hannah Palmer Flaunts An Eyeful Of Underboob In Scandalous Red Bikini

Hannah Palmer’s weekend update has her 1.6 million fans buzzing for more reasons than one. The Sunday afternoon upload comprised one photo and one video that saw the blond bombshell in a skimpy red bikini.

The first photo captured Hannah posed outside in a tropical setting. In her caption, she shared with fans that she was “happy to be here” and the setting was picturesque. Hannah posed against a big, brown beam that was situated next to a knee-high wall. She was protected from the sun under a large tiki hut that overlooked the ocean and plenty of towering palm trees.

Hannah placed both arms over her head and held the beam behind her as she gazed into the camera with a sultry stare. She put one leg straight on the ground and bent the opposite knee to the center. Hannah wasn’t shy about showing off her fit figure and rocked a tiny bikini.

The sexy piece boasted a red hue that gave it sexy vibes. The top of the suit had tiny, triangular cups that were tight on her bust and rode high, exposing ample underboob for the camera. It had thin straps that stretched over her toned arms, and her bronze collar was bare. The bottom of the garment was just as hot and showed off her bombshell lower half. The clothing had thin, string sides that were worn high on her hips and showcased her slender legs while the front of the piece rode a few inches below her navel and allowed Hannah to flaunt her taut tummy.

She styled her long, blond locks with a deep side part and added a few natural waves throughout its body. Hannah completed her skin-baring ensemble with a pair of hoop earrings that provided her look with the perfect amount of bling.

The second post in the feed featured a seconds-long video that captured Hannah running her hands through her long curls while sporting the same skimpy bikini. The post has garnered a ton of attention from the model’s fans, including over 70,000 likes and well over 800 comments.

“Girl first, class, absolutely amazing,” one follower gushed along with a few flame, heart, and heart-eyed emoji.

“Absolute goddess flawless beauty,” a second social media user added.

“Simply wonderful, simply blonde, simply adorable, compliments Hannah,” another follower complimented with a few flames.

“I personally wish you were here with me your [sic] gorgeous. Keep the pics coming,” a fourth Instagrammer gushed.