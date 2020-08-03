Deborah Tramitz Ditches Her Bikini Top In Cheeky New Snap

Deborah Tramitz showed some serious skin in the latest addition to her Instagram page. The German model thrilled her fans with the racy snap on Monday morning.

The photo was taken in Calo Des Moro, Spain, per the geotag, and captured Deborah standing on a rocky cliff with her backside to the camera. She turned her head over her shoulder, flashing a huge smile to the lens as the wind whipped her dirty blond locks messily behind her back. A view of the ocean and bright blue sky filled up the background of the shot, however, it was Deborah herself that truly captivated her audience as she flaunted her killer curves in a skimpy bikini that left very little to the imagination.

Deborah stunned as she showed off her killer curves in a pair of olive green bikini bottoms. The swimwear boasted a daringly cheeky cut that treated her audience to a full view of her round and perky booty, as well as a peek at her sculpted thighs. Meanwhile, its knotted waistband sat low on her hips, highlighting her flat midsection and trim waist.

The social media star upped the ante of her barely there swimwear look by ditching her top entirely, holding it off to the side in a teasing manner as she worked the camera. She wrapped one arm around rib cage in an attempt to cover up her bare chest, however, an eyeful of cleavage still made an appearance in the image. Fans were also given a look at Deborah’s toned arms, shoulders, and back in the shot, much to their delight.

Deborah added a slew of bracelets to her barely there look for a bit of bling. On one wrist, she sported a set of blue beaded bangles. On the other, she opted for a white set, as well as a thick woven bracelet.

In the caption of the upload, the model noted that although the image was “not the best,” she still loved the snap. Judging by the 271 comments left from her fans, they seemed to like it as well.

“I beg to differ, the quality in this photo is spectacular!!!!! You are absolutely gorgeous Deborah!!!!!” one person wrote.

“You’re absolutely amazing,” quipped another fan.

“Wow Deborah you truly have a beautiful smile,” a third follower praised.

“Body goals,” added a fourth admirer.

The snap has also amassed nearly 15,000 likes within just three hours of going live.