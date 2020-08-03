‘Summer House’ Star Lindsay Hubbard Has Fans Questioning If She Will Return For Season 5

Summer House star Lindsay Hubbard has fans wondering her status for next season after a recent Instagram post. The public relations executive shared a photo of her arriving at a gated home in an undisclosed location on Sunday, and followers quickly questioned if the star was in the Hamptons to film the hit reality show. Insiders revealed that production began early last week.

In the photo, Lindsay, dressed in casual attire, arrived at an undisclosed location in a silver Audi SUV. The car was parked in a wooded area in front of gates that presumably led to a large estate.

“I don’t know where I’m going this summer,” the star teased.

Fans were quick to share their desire for Lindsay to be a part of the cast once again. The Hubb House PR owner has been with the show since Season 1.

“I mean I think I speak for everyone when I say that I hope you’re going to the Summer House,” a fan wrote.

“And we hope there’s a camera crew in the backseat,” another follower added.

Others weren’t so sure if Lindsay would be back in the Hamptons for another round of the reality program. As The Inquisitr previously reported, production insiders revealed that the cast members moved into a home last Tuesday to begin filming. Lindsay’s post, which appeared to be her arriving, was days later. Some fans were concerned that her post meant that she was not coming back.

“Not filming???” one asked.

Others immediately took the picture to mean that Lindsay was not going to be involved this year.

“Obviously no summer house,” a fan assumed with a sad face emoji.

Bravo has not made any formal announcements regarding the Hamptons-based program. However, the insider indicated that there would be some new faces added for Season 5.

Rumors began swirling that Paige Desorbo and Hannah Berner would be back after the two ended their popular nightly “Giggly Squad” chats on Instagram Live. Luke Gulbranson also had some questioning his status as he recently left his lake house in Minnesota to travel back to New York.

Unfortunately, the background of Lindsay’s photo did not provide any clues as to her whereabouts in relation to filming. A location has not been revealed, and it was unclear if the cast would take up residence in Water Mill once again. The home that production has used for the past several years just recently went up for sale.