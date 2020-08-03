‘OG Insta Golf Girl’ Paige Spiranac Slays In A Tight Strapless Mini Dress

Social media star Paige Spiranac wowed her 2.8 million Instagram followers yet again after modeling a tight strapless dress.

The dress was a light tan color, and complemented both Spiranac’s sun-kissed skin and her blond hair. Moreover, it set the tone for the aesthetics to the shot, which the pro golfer dubbed “golden hour” in her caption. Behind her, beige desert-like gravel followed by green brush and red mountains offered a stunning background. The light sky, which almost appeared to be pastel yellow in hue thanks to the diffused sunshine, was the final touch for the backdrop.

But it was not just the color of the dress that made it the perfect choice for the photo. The skintight nature of the fabric hugged Spiranac’s enviable curves so that her phenomenal figure was on full display.

The neckline was a strapless silhouette, offering fans a view of the model’s décolletage in addition to her toned arms. Moreover, as a minidress, the hemline of the garment was incredibly short so that Spiranac could flaunt her toned and tanned legs.

Spiranac styled her blond hair into voluminous bombshell waves that cascaded down past her shoulders. She posed by angling herself sideways to the camera in order to showcase her curves to their best advantage and offered followers a small yet smoldering smile.

Fans went wild over the new update, awarding the shot over 177,000 likes and more than 3,500 comments.

“Absolute show stopper,” gushed one awestruck fan, emphasizing the sentiment with a shocked face, fire symbol, and heart-eye emoji.

“Spectacular. Both talented, beautiful and according to your podcasts quite funny. Well done you,” raved a second.

“Died and went to heaven,” teased a third, concluding the comment with several red hearts and a hashtag that deemed the model the #mostbeautifulgirlintheworld.

“Just a note to say you are exceptional. Your man is a very lucky guy,” added a fourth.

That said, Spiranac appears to be single, and has recently discussed her dating woes on her podcast.

“The one thing I always had was that I was a good golfer, and guys love golf,” Spiranac explained.

“So. I would always open a conversation with, ‘Hey, I play golf,’ and anything along those lines and I thought it would work. Unfortunately, they were only using me for golf lessons,” she confessed (via The New York Post).

This is not the first time this week that Spiranac has floored her fans after wearing a tight minidress, and she previously dropped jaws after wearing a purple halter version, as was previously covered by The Inquisitr.