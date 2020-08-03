Meghan Markle’s Biography Heavily Edited On Official Royal Family Website

A sizable section of Meghan Markle’s entry on the royal family’s official website has been deleted, as reported by The Sun, further cementing the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s split from “the firm.”

After she married Prince Harry in 2018, Meghan was granted multiple paragraphs on the site, which detailed her proud feminist outlook and keen awareness of social issues.

The biography highlighted the duchess’s youthful campaign to change certain wording in a dish soap commercial, as well her voluntary work at a soup kitchen in the Central City East neighborhood of Los Angeles, a district commonly referred to as “Skid Row.”

However, The Sun reported these parts of Meghan’s biography have now been culled, although information surrounding her education and pre-royal career remains on the website. Her role as Rachel Zane on Suits and her former lifestyle blog The Tig are both mentioned.

WPA Pool / Getty Images

The duchess’s section of the website was also amended to explain that she is no longer a working royal.

“As announced in January, The Duke and Duchess have stepped back as senior members of the royal family. They are balancing their time between the United Kingdom and North America, continuing to honour their duty to The Queen, the Commonwealth, and their patronages. Frogmore Cottage in the UK remains their family home.”

It also noted that the duchess will continue to support a number of charitable causes and organizations that reflect the areas she has long been associated with, including the arts, access to education, animal welfare, and support for women.

A Buckingham Palace spokeswoman told The Sun that any updates to the website must be agreed upon before changes are made.

“The Duchess of Sussex’s current biography is on the Royal website alongside other members of the Royal family,” the statement read.

“You will appreciate that the website is updated on a regular basis to reflect the work and focus of members of the Royal family.”

This comes at a contentious time for the royal couple, with biography Finding Freedom set for release on August 11.

Excerpts from the book have given an insight into intimate details of royal life, shining a light on the alleged rift between Prince William and Harry, as well as Meghan’s treatment at the hands of courtiers.

Authors Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand have denied any involvement from the Sussexes in the writing of the book, but speaking to The Daily Mail, royal experts warned its release will do little to heal the royal rifts.