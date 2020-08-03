Jennifer Lopez Looks Unrecognizable In Skintight Optical Illusion Leggings

JLo rocked a unique pair of leggings with a crop top that played tricks on the eyes.

Jennifer Lopez had minds boggling when she headed out for a bike ride over the weekend in a pair of optical illusion leggings. The mom of two was photographed by paparazzi out and about in The Hamptons, New York, alongside her husband-to-be Alex Rodriguez and her bottoms likely had many onlookers scratching their heads.

In the snaps, which can be seen via Just Jared, JLo looked unrecognizable as she covered her face completely to put safety first. The “On The Floor” singer made sure she stayed protected from coronavirus with a light blue and white mask over her mouth and nose.

JLo — who previously showed off her insane curves in sultry bodycon pants when she rode a bike with no seat around Miami, Florida, last month — also ensured she stayed safe from any injuries as she sported a large blue helmet with her long hair tied back.

But it was her bold bottoms that really grabbed all the attention. The star’s skintight pants appeared to played tricks in the natural sunlight as the multicolored swirls created a holographic look that made it appear as though they were wet.

It’s not clear if they actually were a shiny holographic material or if it was a trick as the many colors swirled together to create a rainbow effect.

But one thing that definitely was reflective was Jennifer’s metallic silver sunglasses which shielded her eyes from the summer sun as she rode around the streets on her yellow bicycle.

JLo kept things a little more simple on her top half. She sported a plain white cropped hoodie that gave just a glimpse at her seriously toned middle, including her rock hard abs. She kept things matching with white high top sneakers that featured a criss-cross design over her foot.

As for A-Rod, his outfit was a little more muted than his fiancée’s. The athlete and businessman rocked a black T-shirt that showed off his muscular arms, which he paired with dark gray pants. He also stayed safe by wearing a big red helmet with a black mask and kept things casual in a pair of sneakers.

But this isn’t the first time Jennifer has showed off a unique look from what appears to be a pretty extensive wardrobe of leggings.

It was just last week that the star wowed in a pair of vibrant peacock feather-print leggings during another bike ride around New York on another ride with her husband-to-be. That time, she sported the bold bottoms with an equally eye-catching neon top with a cut-out across her décolletage as the loved-up couple travelled 12 miles around the town.