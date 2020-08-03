Devin Brugman Stuns Fans In Plunging Swimsuit For Hot New Photo

Devin Brugman stunned many of her 1.3 million Instagram followers on Sunday, August 2, with a hot new update. The American designer and influencer took to the popular social media platform to post a sweltering snapshot of herself rocking a sultry swimsuit that put her killer curves front and center.

The photo showed Brugman sitting on a vanity top in what looked to be a bathroom. She leaned against the wall, which was covered in mirrors, giving the viewers different perspectives and adding a visually pleasing effect to the picture. Brugman had one leg up on the countertop and the other one the floor. She looked at the camera with a mysterious smile and focused eyes. Her brunette hair was swept over to the right and styled in waves that fell over the shoulder on that side.

Brugman had on a black one-piece for a classic look. The upper half featured a plunging neckline that extended to her sternum, baring quite a lot of her ample cleavage. The triangles narrowed near the collarbones and stretched over the shoulders, causing the top to wrinkle elegantly.

The suit also had high-cut legs that exposed Brugman’s curvy hips and helped to elongate her legs. The suit’s stretchy fabric clung to her midsection, enhancing the contrast between her chest and hips.

According to the geotag, the shoot took place in Los Angeles, California. In the caption, Brugman noted that her swimsuit was from Monday Swimwear, the brand she runs with her friend Natasha Oakley, and that the shot was captured by Emma Isabella Bassill.

The post proved to be popular with he fans, garnering more than 16,300 likes and over 110 comments in under a day. Instagram users took to the comments section to share their appreciation for Brugman and to shower her with their compliments.

“I really, really love this beautiful cool black swimsuit the lovely and beautiful co-designer Devin Brugman. Another amazing, excellent and outstanding work from D.B. herself,” one of her fans raved.

“Happy sunday [red rose emoji] gorgeous and beautiful,” said another user.

“[N]eed this in a calendar dev,” a third fan suggested.

“There is no other as foine as you,” a fourth fan chimed in.

Brugman is one of the best models for her beachwear collection and she doesn’t need to hide it. As those who follow her surely know, she often sports the piece from Monday Swimwear on her Instagram feed, showing off her fit body along the way. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she recently wore an orange two-piece during a trip to Sedona, Arizona. The top boasted a straight-cut neckline while the bottoms featured high-cut legs and thin side-tie strings.