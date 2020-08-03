Casey Costelloe Sizzles On The Beach In An Impossibly Tiny Red Bikini: ‘Forever My Happy Place’

Casey Costelloe delighted her massive Instagram following on Sunday with another look at her flawless bikini bod. The Aussie model shared a stunning beachside photo from her latest travels that sent temperatures soaring on her feed.

The image was snapped in North Queensland, per the geotag, and captured Casey soaking up some sun on the beach, which she noted in the caption was “forever [her] happy place.” She leaned back at the waist and stretched her toned arms out behind her to prop herself up while sitting on her knees in the damp sand. She wore a soft smile across her face and closed her eyes in a blissful manner as the golden sun spilled down on her and illuminated her flawless physique.

A gorgeous view of the pier and calm ocean water made up a stunning background to the image, however, it was Casey herself that remained the focus of the camera. The social media star looked absolutely incredible as she flaunted her ample assets in an impossibly tiny red bikini that left very little to the imagination and did nothing but favors for her killer curves.

Casey stunned in the red hot two-piece that popped against her allover glow. The swimwear included a halter-style top with thin, floss-like straps that showcased her toned shoulders and decolletage. The piece also featured a plunging neckline and minuscule triangle cups that were hardly enough to contain her voluptuous assets, exposing her voluptuous cleavage from nearly every angle, as well as an eyeful of underboob.

The matching bottoms of the set made for quite a display themselves. The garment boasted a classic Brazilian cut that covered up only what was necessary of Casey’s lower half, leaving her sculpted legs and derriere well on display. Meanwhile, the number’s string waistband tied high up on her hips in dainty bows, drawing attention to her trim waist, flat midsection, and abs.

Casey completed her beach day look with a floppy sunhat on top of her blond hair. She also added a thin chain necklace for a hint of bling.

The NSFW shot certainly seemed to impress Casey’s 790,000-plus followers, who made sure to express their love for the look in the comments section of the upload.

“So beautiful Casey,” one person wrote.

“Goddess on the beach,” added another admirer.

“Wow gorgeous body,” a third follower praised.

“You couldn’t look better,” remarked a fourth fan.

The post has also amassed nearly 5,000 likes within just 14 hours of going live.