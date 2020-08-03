Tarsha Whitmore Goes Full Bombshell In A Plunging One-Piece Swimsuit During A ‘Little Getaway’

Tarsha Whitmore turned up the heat on her Instagram page this morning with a sizzling new photo that has quickly proved hard to ignore.

The model, who is currently enjoying some time away from her hometown of Gold Coast, Australia, took to her account on Monday to steam things up with a snap from her “little getaway.” She did not share much information about the trip, however, a geotag included with the upload indicated that she was in Brisbane, Queensland, where she looked hotter than ever in a sexy swimsuit that did nothing but favors for her dangerous curves.

Tarsha went full bombshell in the revealing brown one-piece from Myra Swim that complemented her deep, allover tan. It had thick shoulder straps that showcased her toned shoulders, however, it’s most distinguishing feature was its plunging neckline. The deep cut fell far down the model’s chest, exposing her bronzed decolletage and ample cleavage in a manner that was sure to have gotten a few pulses racing.

The swimwear proceeded to cinch in at Tarsha waist, highlighting her flat stomach and hourglass silhouette. Also of note was its daringly high-cut design, as it left her curvy hips and sculpted thighs completely bare for her fans to admire.

Tarsha sat on top of two lounge chairs propping herself on her knees while wearing an alluring look on her face. An intricate, cut-out mirror made up the wall behind her and offered a view at the gorgeous blue sky, as well the luxurious pool in front of her, which she appeared to be staring at with her sultry gaze. Keen-eyed fans could also get a glimpse of the model’s backside in the reflection.

She ran her fingers through the long, light brown hair, which spilled behind her back in messy waves. A pair of gold hoop earrings peeked out from underneath her locks, giving her barely there look the perfect amount of bling.

Fans were hardly shy about showing their love for the latest addition to Tarsha’s feed. It has racked up over 10,000 likes within just two hours of going live, as well as 100-plus comments and compliments.

“You are SO beautiful. Just wow,” one person wrote.

“Goals,” quipped a third fan.

“Perfect body,” a third admirer praised.

“How do you look good in everything??” asked a fourth follower.

Tarsha has been slaying Instagram lately with a number of stunning swimwear looks. The social media star recently tantalized her followers again with another poolside shot that saw her in a strapless white one-piece that left little to the imagination. That look proved to be another major hit, earning over 20,000 likes and 151 comments to date.