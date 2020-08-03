‘Teen Mom’ Star Jenelle Evans Shares Happiness In Sweet Birthday Post For Son Jace

Teen Mom star Jenelle Evans shared her happiness over her son Jace’s 11th birthday via a sweet Instagram post honoring the preteen. The two were pictured together in an outdoor setting as the former reality television star reflected on how quickly time has passed and the way the family celebrated in the caption.

Jace is the product of Jenelle’s relationship with Andrew Lewis. Their union and Jace’s birth were documented in the MTV series 16 and Pregnant.

The serene outdoor setting was where the boy’s birthday celebration reportedly took place, at Jenelle’s home.

In the comments section of the photo, Jenelle remarked that she was “sorry all the fun places were closed this year because of the virus,” alluding to venues the celebration might have been held in if the nation was not grappling with the coronavirus pandemic.

The preteen is almost as tall as his mother. He wore a yellow tank top with dark piping around both the neckline and arms, and a tiger graphic on the front. With that, Jace wore tan cargo shorts and sneakers. In his right hand, he held a bow and arrow.

Jenelle, 28, stood next to her son in the photo. Her long, dark hair was styled loose over her shoulders. She sported a sleeveless white top with a gray graphic design on the front and black pants. Completing her outfit with sandals, she looked cool and fashionable.

Jenelle and Jace were seen together in a second pic in the upload. Two other photos of the young boy were also posted. In those close-up snapshots, Jace prepared to shoot his arrow, likely into a target area. In the fourth pic, he wore a surprised expression.

Fans loved the images of the duo and shared their own wishes for Jace in the comments section of the share.

“Wow, 11! I remember when he was born on the show,” recalled one follower.

“I’m sure spending it at home with yall is how he liked it anyway! He’s growing up so fast, happy birthday to Jace,” said a second Instagram user.

“Jace is getting so big…he lost that little boy look! Such a handsome kid. Been following and a fan since he was born!” remarked a third fan.

“Happy day Jace! He’s going to be taller than you really soon!” observed a fourth commenter.

Jenelle is also a mother to Kaiser, her son with Nathan Griffith, and daughter Ensley, her child with husband David Eason.