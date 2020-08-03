Tracee Ellis Ross’s Latest Bikini Pics Send Instagram Into Meltdown As She Hosts Fake Pool Party

The 47-year-old 'Black-ish' actress's bikini snaps had fans flocking to the comments section

Tracee Ellis Ross shared a set of two new bikini photos to her Instagram account over the weekend — and it’s safe to say she most definitely got her fans’ attention as she threw herself a fake pool party. The Black-ish star looked years younger than her actual age of 47 as she posed for the camera in a skimpy black string bikini that left many of her 8.7 million followers’ jaws on the floor.

Tracee thrilled her followers in the Sunday, August 2, upload, as she struck two seductive poses on a wooden picnic table while she flashed her toned abs.

In the first snap, the former Girlfriends actress sat backwards on the bench and rested both of her bent elbows on the table behind her. She put her left foot forward to show off her uber-toned leg and bent her right while she pointed her toe.

Tracee looked flawless in her two-piece, which was a simple all-black number with two triangles of material that plunged pretty low at the chest and two strings that tied around the back of her neck. It featured another string that fasted just a little higher than her slim waist.

The bottoms were also plain black and sat well below her navel with two ties over her hips that were fastened into large bows.

Her skin glistened as she closed her eyes while she soaked up the sunshine. She had her dark hair pulled back into a large bun that sat on the top of her head.

The talented star — who previously showed off her fit figure when she danced around in a white strapless two-piece — wore a pair of white, gray, and black Nike sneakers and draped a gray jacket around her bottom half and over her right thigh.

Tracee took things to a whole new level of sultry in the second photo. There, she got on top of the picnic table and put her booty down on the wood panels with her legs slightly bent in front of her with her heels down while her toes pointed up. She draped the jacket over her shoulders.

In the caption, she joked that she threw a fake pool party, which appeared to only be attended by her. She admitted that she doesn’t even have a pool and was too “scared” to actually have a proper party because of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Rich Polk / Getty Images

The comments section was full of over the top messages from impressed fans who couldn’t get over how hot the star, who’s the daughter of legendary singer Diana Ross, looked.

“Just GET OUT OF TOWWWNNN WHATTT??!” one person commented with several loudly crying and fire emoji.

“Ma’am. Ms. Ross. DAMN!” another said.

“You BETTA!!” a third person wrote with 10 fire symbols.

“Jesus Christ…..of Hollywood….Lord this woman!!!!” a fourth Instagram user wrote.

The upload has received over 733,000 likes and more than 16,000 comments.

The new bikini photos came shortly after Tracee last thrilled her followers with snaps of her in a two-piece. That time, she slipped into her blue swimwear as she admitted that she was “desperately missing” her vacation crew.