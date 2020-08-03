WWE News: Roman Reigns’ Next Appearance Confirmed

Roman Reigns has been absent from WWE television throughout the pandemic, but he will be a guest on The R-Truth Game Show on the Network. As documented by WWE Network on Twitter, he will appear on tomorrow’s episode alongside Drake Maverick.

While the show isn’t one of the company’s weekly wrestling shows, Reigns’ appearance will be welcomed by fans. The lighthearted series features superstars competing in quizzes, scavenger hunts and having some laugh-filled conversations with the host.

Reigns and Maverick will also join a list of guests that includes Sheamus, Alexa Bliss, Drew McIntyre, Natalya, The Miz, and Carmella. The series is proving to be popular and it showcases some of the talent in a different light.

It’s been months since Reigns last interacted with other performers on company television. He has featured on a panel show hosted by Jeff Jarrett during the pandemic, but his fans will be looking forward to seeing the main eventer on an official program again.

The program will also allow Reigns to participate from home. Previous guests have interacted with the host live from their own houses in the past, so Reigns won’t have to put his health at risk if he’s still choosing to social distance.

The former World Champion’s involvement also suggests that he doesn’t have any backstage heat with officials. As The Inquisitr previously reported, there were rumors that Reigns had upset people because he’s been absent for months due to COVID-19 concerns.

Reigns was supposed to face Goldberg for the Universal Champion at this year’s WrestleMania, but he pulled out of the event at the last minute as it coincided with coronavirus fears within the company. While officials reportedly understood why he backed out of the pay-per-view, some reports have stated that management regarded the star as unreliable afterward.

As documented by Sportskeeda, Reigns has been vocal about his desire to return to work as soon as possible. He recently became a father to twins, however, and he’s putting the well-being of his family first at the moment.

Tomorrow’s appearance might be a sign of Reigns readying himself for his long-awaited comeback. He’s barely been mentioned on Monday Night Raw or Friday Night SmackDown in recent months, but this will undoubtedly bring him back into the spotlight.

WWE has also experienced a well-documented ratings dip recently. Having a performer of Reigns’ stature back could bring back some viewers who’ve lost interest in the product during the pandemic.