Gabi DeMartino Stuns In A Pool Wearing A Cut-Out Floral Swimsuit: ‘Just Another Saturday Night’

YouTube star Gabi DeMartino — who makes videos under the username “Fancy Vlogs By Gab” — took to Instagram on Sunday to update fans with what she got up to over the weekend.

The 25-year-old stunned in a white cut-out swimsuit that featured a floral pattern all over. The garment displayed her decolletage and a hint of her midriff. DeMartino styled her long dark brunette hair down and kept her nails short for the occasion. She accessorized with dangling earrings, a bracelet, and rings. DeMartino displayed a couple of her small tattoos, one located on her wrist and the other on the left side of her chest. According to Steal Her Style, she has a total of four tattoos inked on her body.

DeMartino treated her followers to three images within one upload.

In the first shot, she was snapped standing up in an outdoor pool in the evening. The YouTuber — who has more than 3.2 million subscribers — stretched one arm out to the rock on her right and looked directly at the camera lens.

In the next slide, DeMartino was captured side-on. She stretched her other arm to the same rock and sported an over-the-shoulder pose with one leg pushed forward.

In the third and final frame, DeMartino was photographed from a higher angle and more in the center of the water. She raised one hand to her swimsuit and rested the other beside her. DeMartino had a subtle smile on her face and appeared to be having a relaxing weekend.

In the span of 17 hours, her post racked up more than 90,000 likes and over 640 comments, proving to be very popular with her 4.4 million followers.

“LITERALLY A DISNEY PRINCESS,” one user wrote passionately in capital letters.

“Please explain how one can be so gorgeous,” another person shared.

“You look S T U N N I N G,” remarked a third fan.

“You are gorgeous gabi! Hope you are having an amazing day!” a fourth admirer commented.

DeMartino is no stranger to impressing her loyal social media audience with her beauty and choice of fashion. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she went on a shopping spree wearing a white dress with long sleeves. Due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, she protected the bottom half of her face with a Burberry face mask that featured their signature iconic check print all over. DeMartino completed the outfit with white heels and sported her wavy brunette hair down with a middle part. She posed in front of a shop display covered in plants and flowers while holding a number of LoveShackFancy shopping bags with both arms.