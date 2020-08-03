‘The Pioneer Woman’ Ree Drummond Shares Daughter Alex’s Surprise Engagement News

The Pioneer Woman, Ree Drummond, shared her daughter Alex’s exciting engagement news in a sweet Instagram post featuring the lovely 23-year-old and her handsome, new fiance Mauricio Scott in a loving embrace. The Food Network celebrity and cookbook author announced the happy news to her 3.4 million followers by sharing her good wishes for the young couple in a statement seen in the caption of the photo upload.

Ree stated that the couple was “gonna have so much fun together” and sent her congratulations for a happy life. She is also a mother to daughter Paige, 20, and sons Bryce 17, and Todd, 16, with her cattle rancher husband Ladd Drummond. The family hails from Pawhuska, Oklahoma.

In the photo, Alex and Mauricio were seen hugging one another shortly after the young man dropped to one knee to ask for her hand in marriage.

Alex wore a pink dress that featured flouncy short sleeves and a fitted bodice. Her blondish-brown hair was worn in loose waves that fell just past her shoulders and were fashioned into a deep side part.

She wore a big smile on her face, her cheeks rosy as she leaned into Mauricio’s left cheek, cradling it with her left hand which featured a solitaire diamond sparkler.

Her husband-to-be wore a blue and white checkered button-down shirt with a tan jacket. He too smiled brightly for the camera as he hugged Alex close to his body.

In a corresponding share posted to her own Instagram account, the young woman, a graduate from Texas A&M University where the couple met as freshmen, shared even more photos from the touching moment when Mauricio asked her for her hand in marriage. These included a slideshow that ended with a close-up shot of her gorgeous ring.

Many of Ree’s fellow Food Network stars also sent their congratulations to the twosome in the comments section of the share. These included Girl Meets Farm star Molly Yeh, The Kitchen chef Katie Lee and Sunny Anderson, Valerie’s Home Cooking star Valerie Bertinelli and Iron Chef Cat Cora.

Fans also chimed in with their own sentiments.

“Ah, massive congrats! Crazy how time flies from reading your blog back in 2006!” stated one follower.

“Wasn’t she just 10 the other day?! Congratulations to the beautiful duo!” said a second fan.

“Does that mean you have to stop calling him her friend?” exclaimed a third fan, with a wink and a nod to Ree reportedly not being able to say the word boyfriend on-camera and on Instagram regarding Alex’s relationship.

“She’s going to be a beautiful bride,” said a fourth follower.