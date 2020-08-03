Carrie Underwood Flaunts Her Toned Body Wearing Boxing Gloves

Carrie's biceps are no joke.

Carrie Underwood gave fans a glimpse at her seriously toned body in a photo shared to social media over the weekend as she flashed her muscular arms in a tank top while she got in a boxing workout. The snap of the country star was posted to the official Instagram account of her own Dick’s Sporting Goods athleisure line, Calia by Carrie Underwood, on Sunday, August 2, and gave the brand’s followers a look at her bulging biceps.

In the fitness photo, Carrie put both of her arms up after what seemed to be a tough session. The mom of two appeared to breathe a little heavily as she pursed her lips and turned her head to the left to look off into the distance.

She’d clearly incorporated some boxing into her workout for the day, as she sported two large black gloves on her hands which she rested on the top of her head.

Carrie — who recently showed off her pigtails in another snap posted to her own Instagram account from her home gym — rocked a gray tank top from her own clothing line, as she sported the textured number over a white garment which was just visible under her right arm. The shirt had thicker straps over both shoulders and featured a round neck while it perfectly showed off her muscles and her tan.

The “Southbound” singer had her signature long blond hair pulled back to allow her to get the most out of her exercise session. Her locks were in a French braid with a few short strands left down to frame her face.

Carrie appeared to be in a backyard as she enjoyed the outdoor exercise session. A pool and garden furniture, including a chair and a table, could be seen in the background of the upload as well as plenty of foliage. She stood in front of a tall, white pillar.

In the caption of the picture, the brand asked fans to share how they’d practiced self-care that day in the comments section, which many did.

“I make sure I practice it everyday! Today I’m going to workout!” one fan said.

“Just got done with a 20 minute cardio sesh and feeling amazing for moving my body!” another commented.

Other fans also shared their thoughts on how fit and healthy Carrie looked in the upload.

One Instagram user called her “stunning” with a heart eye emoji.

The boxing photo was shared online shortly after the star wowed when she flaunted her famous muscular legs in a pair of super short pink shorts when she headed out on a walk with her dog, a German Shephard named Zero.